Back in May, Amal Clooney attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding wearing the most stunning yellow dress. The Stella McCartney design glowed in the sunlight, and Amal paired it with an equally gorgeous yellow fascinator. While the dress wasn't then available to shop (as it was likely custom-made for the star), the design is now available for purchase through MatchesFashion.com.

If you have $1,995, and then some, laying around, the dress can be yours. Though it's definitely pricey, it's the dress to buy if you want to channel Amal vibes and make a statement at parties. According to the website description, the canary-yellow creation is "crafted to a vintage-inspired silhouette with a lightly pleated square neckline and ties in the back" to create that flowing fabric look from behind. There's one caveat though, a matching fascinator isn't included. (I know, bummer.)

This yellow dress comes on the heels of Stella McCartney releasing a line of wedding dresses, including the white halter-neck gown Meghan wore to her wedding reception at Frogmore House. If you're ready to invest in one of the two iconic dresses from the royal wedding, shop Amal's exact one ahead.

Getty Images WPA Pool

Amal's wedding guest dress:

Stella McCartney Amal Crepe Dress matchesfashion.com $1,995.00 SHOP IT

Getty Images GARETH FULLER

Getty Images WPA Pool

