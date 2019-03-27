Diana Ross just turned 75, and to celebrate, she had the most fabulous, star-studed birthday bash of all time.

Khloe Kardashian documented it all, including Beyonce Knowles casually and out of nowhere being called down to deliver a happy birthday song to Ms. Ross. (And yes, there's video).

If you'll recall, Beyonce and husband Jay-Z released a surprise album in 2018 and just got back from a worldwide tour.

Diana Ross, the woman, the myth, the legend: She's just turned 75, and had THE MOST star-studded birthday bash to celebrate. No doubt it was an insanely exclusive invite, judging by the guest list, but luckily we have Khloe Kardashian, who documented everything from the magical night—in a huge blonde wig, probably in tribute to the singing legend's iconic locks. She even captured video of Beyonce in a surprising, impromptu performance singing happy birthday to Diana (thank you so much, Khloe).

In the video on Khloe's Instagram Stories, Diana's daughter Tracee Ellis Ross takes the microphone and sounds like she's just given a speech celebrating her awesome mom. She exclaims: "Beyonce? Are you still here? Do you want to sing 'Happy Birthday?' Come on down!"

So apparently Beyonce didn't know she might have to sing?? (She might also have been given an advance head's up—hopefully.) I have MAJOR stage fright singing in front of people anyways, so being asked to sing off the cuff in front of hundreds of famous puddle might literally cause me to drop into a little watery puddle on the floor. But of course, Beyonce killed it.

You can go here for the video; There are technically two videos from different angles (one looks like it was taken by another guest), and the footage is a bit grainy, but of course Beyonce's voice sounds smashing as usual.



Here's Khloe's huge blonde wig, in case you're curious:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

And here's a still from the video:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe also took some glamour shots with sister Kourtney from the night:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

And later Diana HERSELF took to the stage to perform in front of an adoring crowd of thousands:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe: Doing a public service by sharing Ms. Ross AND Beyonce with the world.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE