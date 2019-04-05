image
Today's Top Stories
1
Patrick Ta Launched a Makeup Line for Glowy Skin
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
MCX110118_092
3
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
4
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now
image
5
How to Express Gratitude Without Feeling Awkward

There's a Fun 'Game of Thrones' Reference in the Newest Jonas Brothers Single

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
    • One of the song's lyrics is, "Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin' there, winning like it's Game of Thrones."

        The Jonas Brothers just released the music video for their latest song, "Cool," and it's a catchy pop track set in a beachy retirement home circa 1980s Miami (shoulder pads and all). Even though this song doesn't have the DIRECT references to their wives and girlfriends that "Sucker" did, there's still a cute little reference Joe Jonas makes to his fiancee Sophie Turner in one of the verses.

        Joe sings, "Must've done something right 'cause all these / Lights are green, man, they look like palm trees / And every time that song comes on it's about me / Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin' there, winning like it's Game of Thrones / And now that we've made it, how complicated was last year?"

        I appreciate the lyric, although I feel like rarely any character ever really WINS in GoT. As you may recall, Joe's history with the show goes beyond being engaged to Sophie. "Joe was on set during the final season of GoT so much that he ended up signing a non-disclosure agreement to learn the ending," according to ET. Ugh, so lucky.

        The single's a bit more laidback than the very catchy "Sucker" (it might be on my workout playlist, #sorrynotsorry), but still very JoBros in look and feel. The brothers had the same director for both music videos, Anthony Mandler. After "Sucker," Mandler told ET, "Great people and all the wives were amazing."

        View this post on Instagram

        #CoolVideo 🎞🆒

        A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

        As I always ask every time anyone related to Game of Thrones says or does anything, is it a clue about what happens in the final season?? Probably not. At this point I just need to wait patiently for the show to come out (April 14th, get ready people), but the anticipation is killing me.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Jonas Brothers' New Video Is a Family Gathering
        image
        'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Prince Harry Reportedly Took Meghan on a Babymoon
        IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018 How the "Game of Thrones" Novels Could End
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        The Hidden Meaning of Sansa's Style Evolution
        Royal family in Scotland The Jewels the Queen Will Pass Down to Baby Sussex
        image Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved into Frogmore
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
        Just 62 Photos of Prince Harry With Kids
        image Does Emilia Clarke's Outfit Drop a 'GoT' Hint?
        image Serena Williams on Meghan Markle as "The Best Mom"
        image Sophie Turner Revealed One of her Maids of Honor
        image
        Who Every 'Game of Thrones' Cast Member Is Dating