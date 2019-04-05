In their newly released music video, "Cool," the Jonas Brothers make a reference to Game of Thrones.

One of the song's lyrics is, "Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin' there, winning like it's Game of Thrones."

Apparently Sophie love Joe so much, she spoiled the ending of the show for him. So jealous.

The Jonas Brothers just released the music video for their latest song, "Cool," and it's a catchy pop track set in a beachy retirement home circa 1980s Miami (shoulder pads and all). Even though this song doesn't have the DIRECT references to their wives and girlfriends that "Sucker" did, there's still a cute little reference Joe Jonas makes to his fiancee Sophie Turner in one of the verses.



Joe sings, "Must've done something right 'cause all these / Lights are green, man, they look like palm trees / And every time that song comes on it's about me / Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin' there, winning like it's Game of Thrones / And now that we've made it, how complicated was last year?"

I appreciate the lyric, although I feel like rarely any character ever really WINS in GoT. As you may recall, Joe's history with the show goes beyond being engaged to Sophie. "Joe was on set during the final season of GoT so much that he ended up signing a non-disclosure agreement to learn the ending," according to ET. Ugh, so lucky.

The single's a bit more laidback than the very catchy "Sucker" (it might be on my workout playlist, #sorrynotsorry), but still very JoBros in look and feel. The brothers had the same director for both music videos, Anthony Mandler. After "Sucker," Mandler told ET, "Great people and all the wives were amazing."

As I always ask every time anyone related to Game of Thrones says or does anything, is it a clue about what happens in the final season?? Probably not. At this point I just need to wait patiently for the show to come out (April 14th, get ready people), but the anticipation is killing me.

