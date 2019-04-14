image
Kristen Stewart and Sara Dinkin Engage in Steamy PDA at Coachella

image
Getty Images
  • Things heated up at Coachella Friday night for Kristen Stewart and Sara Dinkin.
    • The actress and stylist, who have been romantically linked for several months now, were spotted kissing during The 1975's set at the annual music festival in Indio, California.
      • Before she and Sara were first linked in December 2018, Kristen famously dated Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell for two years. The actress and model called it quits in November 2018, according to a report in Us Weekly.

        Kristen Stewart and Sara Dinkin took a new step in their relationship at Coachella Friday night: The public make out session.

        The actress and stylist (Sara's celebrity clients include the likes of Chloe Bennet, Jessica Szohr and Nico Tortorella) have been romantically linked since December 2018, when they stepped out for a breakfast date in Los Angeles. Before hooking up with Sara, Kristen famously dated Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell for two years before calling it quits in November 2018.

        "They stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives," a source told Us Weekly of the split. "Stella and Kristen still share a ton of friends and are friendly with each other."

        Kristen and Sara appear to have been going strong since that December breakfast date. The two were spotted engaging in some PDA, emphasis on the P during The 1975's set in Indio, California on the first night of Coachella 2019.

        image
        BACKGRID

        Sara has been posting a ton of pictures from Coachella on Instagram, but so far, none featuring Kristen. But, TBH, we're still crossing our fingers that, like so many other celebrity couples before them, maybe Kristen and Sara will use Coachella as their Instagram official moment.

        View this post on Instagram

        Having a good time @shopcanyongoods

        A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on

        View this post on Instagram

        If you can’t tone it, tan it.

        A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on

        View this post on Instagram

        Moments before stepping in an ant hill 🐜

        A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on

