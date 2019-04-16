Somewhat confusingly, social media mogul Khloe Kardashian has set her own Instagram page to private.





Despite being locked down, the page still has over 91 million followers who can view her content.





Kardashian fans have been left totally baffled by Khloe’s decision, which she acted on soon after her daughter True Thompson’s first birthday party.

On the list of things you weren’t expecting to happen today, social media mogul and all-round Instagram giant Khloe Kardashian making her page private was probably pretty high on the list. But here we are and, confusingly, she’s done exactly that.

Fans of the Kardashian family were quick to spot that the 36-year-old reality star had put her Instagram on lock down on Tuesday, meaning that anyone who doesn’t already follow her would be completely unable to view her content.

That does mean that her 91million followers can still view the pics, but still… Such obvious privacy isn’t usually something that any of the Kardashians visibly opt for online, so you know that something must be going on behind the scenes.

Instagram

Koko’s Instagram feed didn’t seem to hint at any clear reason behind her decision, and has since continued to post content. However, after sharing pictures from the lavish unicorn party for her daughter True Thompon’s 1st birthday, Khloe did also post a stream of quotes which hinted that something difficult could be going on in her private life.

One of the cryptic quotes read: "People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you." Another clue said: "Don't kill people with kindness because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with your silence because not everyone deserves your attention."

Instagram

Instagram

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not exactly something the world should all be worrying about—I KNOW. But Twitter is currently feeling a lot of things about Khloe going private and, of course, the reactions are hilarious.

Khloe Kardashian really made her Instagram account private to hide her posts from Tristan like she isn’t an international celebrity pic.twitter.com/ZyUwmiQ2LS — Miley Cyrus Entertainment (@mileysbae) April 16, 2019

Khloe I don’t know how to tell you this but there is nothing private about having 91.3 million followers on Instagram pic.twitter.com/sVfTNLo8B6 — Simone (@simonecdw) April 16, 2019

Khloe kardashian turned her insta to private and I feel so VIP bc I follow her — ☆ rachel howard ☆ (@yogirlrach) April 16, 2019

I gotta request on instagram to follow khloe Kardashian....

Yeah, okay. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/jXazrKDsWu — Arianna (@Banddruggie09) April 16, 2019

Why didn’t I follow khloe Kardashian’s Instagram before

Ughhhhhhh — afeefifofum (@afeefifofum) April 16, 2019

Fans of Khloe are already speculating that the decision to keep her Instagram on private could have something to do with her reunion with Tristan Thompson this week. The parents of True were both seen hanging out together at their daughter's birthday party, in their first appearance together since the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal went public.

I have no idea what's going on here, but I really do feel strangely uncomfortable about not being able to access a Kardashian Instagram feed.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE