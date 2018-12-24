Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married earlier this month in a lavish weekend-long ceremony. The bride famously wore a beautiful Ralph Lauren wedding dress with a 75-foot-long wedding veil in addition to her many traditional Indian garments like the sari and lehenga. If it seemed like her wedding receptions, and outfits, were never ending, that part is true. After her wedding weekend, she held parties in New Delhi and Mumbai to keep the festivities going.
Just when you thought the couple was done celebrating this month, however, it's rumored that the duo will host one more reception in Los Angeles for their Hollywood friends. (Reportedly, Meghan Markle was invited to this January reception.) While we hold our breath for that one, check out every wedding outfit Priyanka's worn so far. They were unforgettable.
Priyanka Chopra kicked off her wedding festivities with a bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York City. She wore a strapless ivory feathered dress from Marchesa.
The star later spoke out about her decision to wear the brand (designer Georgina Chapman was married to Harvey Weinstein), telling WWD, "Georgina's a friend of mine, and she has been. And it's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That's the wrong attitude."
After their wedding, the couple departed Jodhpur and Priyanka was snapped in this stunning green sari look. She wore chooda bangles, which is tradition for a newly-wed Hindu woman to wear for several weeks after her wedding ceremony.
For a reception in New Delhi, Priyanka wore a heavily beaded ensemble while posing with Nick. She wore a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga and was draped with a dupatta shawl. Nick, meanwhile, wore a navy tux.
The couple hosted a two-day reception in Mumbai where Priyanka looked stunning in a royal blue corset Benarasi gown, created by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The dress featured gold zari embroidery with embellishments, and Priyanka accessorized with Victorian jewels by Sabyasachi Jewelry.
Priyanka's second ensemble was created by the fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her top featured small sequin flowers and crystals, while her skirt was carefully crafted with tiny organza and chiffon flowers, crystals, and bugle beads as accents. She finished off the look with an embroidered stole.