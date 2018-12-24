Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married earlier this month in a lavish weekend-long ceremony. The bride famously wore a beautiful Ralph Lauren wedding dress with a 75-foot-long wedding veil in addition to her many traditional Indian garments like the sari and lehenga. If it seemed like her wedding receptions, and outfits, were never ending, that part is true. After her wedding weekend, she held parties in New Delhi and Mumbai to keep the festivities going.

Just when you thought the couple was done celebrating this month, however, it's rumored that the duo will host one more reception in Los Angeles for their Hollywood friends. (Reportedly, Meghan Markle was invited to this January reception.) While we hold our breath for that one, check out every wedding outfit Priyanka's worn so far. They were unforgettable.

