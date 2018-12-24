image
All the Gorgeous Outfits Priyanka Chopra Has Worn For Her Wedding So Far

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty ImagesHindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married earlier this month in a lavish weekend-long ceremony. The bride famously wore a beautiful Ralph Lauren wedding dress with a 75-foot-long wedding veil in addition to her many traditional Indian garments like the sari and lehenga. If it seemed like her wedding receptions, and outfits, were never ending, that part is true. After her wedding weekend, she held parties in New Delhi and Mumbai to keep the festivities going.

Just when you thought the couple was done celebrating this month, however, it's rumored that the duo will host one more reception in Los Angeles for their Hollywood friends. (Reportedly, Meghan Markle was invited to this January reception.) While we hold our breath for that one, check out every wedding outfit Priyanka's worn so far. They were unforgettable.

October 28, 2018
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 28, 2018
Getty ImagesGotham

Priyanka Chopra kicked off her wedding festivities with a bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York City. She wore a strapless ivory feathered dress from Marchesa.

The star later spoke out about her decision to wear the brand (designer Georgina Chapman was married to Harvey Weinstein), telling WWD, "Georgina's a friend of mine, and she has been. And it's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That's the wrong attitude."

December 1

For Priyanka and Nick's pre-wedding ritual, known as Mehendi (a ceremony that decorates the bride's hands and feet with henna), the bride wore a colorful, folksy ensemble with heirloom jewelry by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

December 1, 2018
View this post on Instagram

And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

For the Western part of their weekend-long wedding, Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress and bridal veil, which was 75 feet long. Nick also wore custom Ralph Lauren. Her dress had 135 satin-covered buttons and was embroidered with mother of peal paillettes and Swarovski crystals. In addition, she had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her own wedding gown. Meanwhile, Nick had the Urdu words "My Jaan," which translates to "My Life," embroidered on the inside lapel of his tuxedo.

December 2, 2018
View this post on Instagram

And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

For their Hindu ceremony, Priyanka changed into a vibrant red lehenga by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It took 3,720 hours to create this particular look. She was adorned with jewelry, from an array of bracelets to a nose ring from the likes of Chopard.

December 2, 2018
View this post on Instagram

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

For the Sangeet portion of their wedding weekend, Priyanka wore an extravagant gold and silver sari with hand-embroidered sequins. Nick wore a midnight blue sherwani with silk thread detailing. Both their looks were custom made by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

December 3, 2018
INDIA-US-ENTERTAINMENT-CELEBRITY-WEDDING
Getty Images

After their wedding, the couple departed Jodhpur and Priyanka was snapped in this stunning green sari look. She wore chooda bangles, which is tradition for a newly-wed Hindu woman to wear for several weeks after her wedding ceremony.

December 4, 2018
image
Getty ImagesSAJJAD HUSSAIN

For a reception in New Delhi, Priyanka wore a heavily beaded ensemble while posing with Nick. She wore a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga and was draped with a dupatta shawl. Nick, meanwhile, wore a navy tux.

December 18, 2018

In a throwback wedding photo, Priyanka is spotted in a pink off-the-shoulder gown. She wrote on Instagram, "Having our family and friends share our special day with us meant so much…the smiles, the words, the love and the hugs – all so thoughtful..."

December 19, 2018
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband US musician...
Getty ImagesSOPA Images

The couple hosted a two-day reception in Mumbai where Priyanka looked stunning in a royal blue corset Benarasi gown, created by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The dress featured gold zari embroidery with embellishments, and Priyanka accessorized with Victorian jewels by Sabyasachi Jewelry.

December 20, 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for cameras at their Reception
Getty ImagesThe India Today Group

Priyanka's second ensemble was created by the fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her top featured small sequin flowers and crystals, while her skirt was carefully crafted with tiny organza and chiffon flowers, crystals, and bugle beads as accents. She finished off the look with an embroidered stole.

