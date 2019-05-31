Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly visited Meghan Markle last weekend at her home in Frogmore Cottage, along with new baby son, Archie Harrison.



The actress, who has been a close friend of Meghan’s for years, is thought to have treated Archie to a selection of lavish gifts from Tiffany & Co.



Priyanka and Nick took a detour to Windsor while the Jonas Brothers are in London to promote their new music.

The art of being extra has been well and truly mastered by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Why have a subtle bridal veil when it could be 75 feet long? Why only have one wedding day when you could have several, with one held at an Indian palace? I’m pretty sure they sleep on a bed made of diamonds after bathing in dollar bills on a daily basis, and I love dearly them for it.

So it’s no real surprise to hear that your average teddy bears, diaper bags, and blankets just weren’t going to cut it for Priyanka and Nick’s most recent plans. The actress and musician reportedly visited close friend Meghan Markle last weekend, to catch up with the Duchess of Sussex and to meet her and Prince Harry’s new baby son, Archie Harrison, for the first time.

According to The Sun’s royal reporter, Emily Andrews, the Hollywood couple took a detour to Windsor while the Jonas Brothers spent time in London to promote their new music. "They thought baby Archie was just adorable, and Meg is loving her new life," a source told Andrews. "She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly.”

It’s fair to say that Archie did pretty well out of the visit. His latest celebrity friends came bearing gifts for the little guy (now 7th in line to the throne), with a number of luxury presents from Tiffany & Co. One such token included a casual $250 bubble blower, which is the single most extra thing to have ever been created.

If you happen to know a baby who would thoroughly enjoy one of those, you can shop it for yourself just here:

All jokes aside, Tiffany & Co. is a special brand to Priyanka, as she threw her own bridal shower at their flagship store in NYC, so it really is a thoughtful and sentimental gift for Meghan and Harry’s son.

While Nick and Priyanka kept their visit under wraps and chose not to give much away from inside Frogmore Cottage, the actress did drop a huge hint that she was in London. Her Instagram stories revealed a subtle photo of some bread and British butter.

Meghan and Priyanka have been close friends for years, long before since Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex. There was rumors of a feud between the pair a little while ago, but I think it’s safe to say that a $250 bubble blower for Meghan’s son proves their friendship to be stronger than ever.

