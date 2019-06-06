With the world premiere of the live action remake of The Lion King fast approaching (July 19, people!), our fave Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has been stepping out and serving the girls everything they need—including what appears to be a good 'ol side eye from the original Virgo Queen that has the Internet positively shrieking in delight.

Blue, Rumi, and Sir's mom showed face at last night's NBA finals game Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors game alongside her billionaire husband Jay-Z. Things were going swimmingly until the woman seated beside the couple decided that she wanted to get...chatty. The fan, who is actually the wife of the owner of the Warriors, repeatedly leaned over Beyoncé to carry on a conversation with Jay-Z. And, at least according to the below video, it looked awkward, folks.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

As soon as footage from the game hit the web, fans were quick to comment on the fiasco. Consensus: give our girl 50 feet, miss ma'am.

Fear the Hive.

How dare her talk across Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/raVdi3OfyR — Aries Mar (@lyricalmar) June 6, 2019

Hive, idk who this lady is... but we got until the end of the game to find her stats. I’m talking social accounts, email, and ssn. pic.twitter.com/0MnsuW3iyh — IG: JontaOHT (@jontaoht) June 6, 2019

Lord. They Beyhive done found the Instagram of that lady leaning all over Beyoncé. She gon have to delete her account — Auntieana (@thejournalista) June 6, 2019

Beyoncé really just gave a “look” and the BeyHive made that woman disappear. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Cq6hmSiuX3 — Ivanna (@HeyImIvanna) June 6, 2019

Me when I'm ready to leave the club after just 15 minutes:

you can literally see her social meter dying. 😩 pic.twitter.com/dK577fAIXt — ΚΓΖΥ (@kahrazyinlove) June 6, 2019

Beyoncé’s facial expressions can be used for so many different reaction moments. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lG0DBpgaT3 — swäv (@kallmekam_) June 6, 2019

The (petty) Virgo jumped OUT!

Beyoncé shoving her ass over at the end is the level of petty we deserve from our queen 👑 https://t.co/xDNXipQKiF — Jem (@JustJem24) June 6, 2019

Beyoncé cropped the video, I stan🐝🐝🐝😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GLA8425wL7 — Sisi Èkó (@Adebbi) June 6, 2019

One word: karma.

Everyone’s talking about that lady leaning over Beyoncé talking to jayz like this didn’t happen lmao. pic.twitter.com/YiqQElCyqy — Mesa (@mesa_mese) June 6, 2019

Moral of the story? Don't ever talk over Beyoncé. BRB, saving these gifs and screenshots to my meme collection.

