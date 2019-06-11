Irina Shayk Just Shared the Ultimate Post-Breakup Sexy Swimwear Photo

Following the news that she and husband Bradley Cooper have split, Irina Shayk has headed on vacation.



The model shared the ultimate post-break up swimwear photo on Instagram, which also showed that she wasn’t wearing the ring she's been wearing on and off for years, believed to have been from Cooper.



A source told People that Cooper and Shayk “decided to end their relationship are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter."

It’s strangely comforting to a mere mortal like myself to know that even Irina Shayk isn’t averse to a post-break up thirst trap. My petty self can take a lot of reassurance from that. Almost to the hour that news of her split from husband Bradley Cooper went public, the newly single supermodel was spotted hauling a suitcase to the airport, to take some time away from the spotlight and enjoy some private down time.

And last night’s most recent Instagram post from Shayk seemed to suggest that she’s doing just fine since she and Cooper ended their four year relationship.

Complete with dramatic waterfall back drop in Iceland, 33-year-old Irina was pictured in a simple black swimsuit from Intimissimi, gazing pensively out onto a beautiful back drop and generally looking all kinds of incredible.

If anything’s gonna help to mend a broken heart, it’s a vacation view like that. Forget ice cream and blankets, she is truly living her best, handling-heartbreak life right now.

Interestingly, some intense zoom action also shows that Irina has stuck to her decision to stop wearing what's believed to have been her engagement ring. Last week, amid rumors that their relationship was “hanging by a thread”, Irina was seen playing at the park with her and Bradley’s daughter, Lea, also clearly without her ring.

Again, in a photo shared by photographers working on the latest shoot from her travels, Irina’s ring finger is particularly naked. More importantly, however, there was still a big smile on offer.

A source suggested to ET recently that it may have been Irina who made the final call on the marriage. "Recently Irina decided enough is enough," they claimed. "She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted...They are very different people and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."

Hopefully both sides are holding up okay, because breakups are never easy for anybody.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

