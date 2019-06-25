As a part of an appearance with Jimmy Fallon, Chrissy Teigen walked the streets of New York in a groovy green dress with thigh-high split.

The fluffy sleeves, the swirly pattern: It's got a lot going on, but Chrissy kills it.

Baaaaasically anytime she leaves the house, she's both stylish and funny as hell.

Chrissy Teigen has effortlessly cool street style, and yesterday was no exception. In New York City to record an interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and promote her new show Bring the Funny with Jeff Foxworthy, she wore the very best caftany outfit of all time. Complete with the highest thigh-high slit that would immediately give me a wardrobe malfunction if I tried it, but only proves how she has the longest, most gorgeous legs. This is why she is a supermodel and I am not. Well, one of the reasons, anyways.

I think I love it best in motion: the abstract pattern looks more fun as a part of the whole outfit, and the fuzzy, Oscar-the-Grouch-but-fashion sleeves flow along with with it. Plus, the slit causes the dress to flow out and behind her, so it wouldn't look out of place on summer vacation at an expensive restaurant or out on the patio. I need a summer vacation and a patio, STAT, so I can replicate.

Here's part of the interview:

When she's sitting down, I'm more drawn to her very fluffy arms (she looks like she's holding a stuffed animal? lol) but I looooove her emerald earrings and matching ring so much. I need them in my life.

Here are some shots of the full look:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Ok, but real talk: are those PVC shoes comfortable at all, do you think? In addition to feeling a bit...sweaty of foot...I feel like they might be squishing her pinky toe a little bit? Otherwise, it's a fashion win, Chrissy!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE