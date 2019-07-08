image
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Danced the Night Away at a Celine Dion Concert

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Eamonn M. McCormackGetty Images
    • The pair were having a blast, dancing and singing along to the icon.

        Ummmm apparently Celine Dion has some royal fans!! At the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival where the singer was performing, a few special guests were spotted in the VIP section: none other than Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice! Bea had her hair down in loose waves and both girls wore summer dresses—Eugenie even donned some (very trendy) sunglasses. I love the little bird design on Bea's dress, AND she paired it with white fashion sneakers, so she and I are clearly style twins. An eagle-eye Twitter user IDed them as Veja Project ‘Nova’ sneakers in White Pierre.

        Throughout, the girls also snapped photos and videos of the singer on their phone—do a live Instagram for me, please?—and seemed totally relaxed and happy. Ok, but now I have a very important question: Which Celine song is your favorite, princesses?? Mine is "That's the Way It Is," but I also really loved her theme song for the Deadpool 2 movie. Just tweet me, either of you!

        You can see the full video here, with all the hand-waving and singing along:

        Hilariously, Bea immediately became a meme:

        I love the goofy dancing on display—it's very similar to my own. I have such a soft spot for the two sisters, and obviously, like a normal human person, I adore Celine Dion, so I am officially incredibly jealous.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
