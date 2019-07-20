image
Today's Top Stories
1
I Interviewed 5 "Out of My League" Guys
image
2
Check Out Pottery Barn's New 'Friends' Collection
image
3
13 Balms That Will Save Your Dry Lips
image
4
Ilhan Omar Clapped Back at Trump Perfectly
image
5
How Google Is Becoming More Eco-Friendly

Meghan Markle Gives Super Candid Response When Pharrell Praises Her Relationship with Prince Harry

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • During Pharrell's brief meeting with the couple, he praised their "beautiful" relationship and expressed how much it means, particularly in today's climate.

        Meghan Markle is keeping it very real about her relationship with Prince Harry.

        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with some of their celebrity fans at the European premiere of Disney's The Lion King in London last weekend and one of those royal-loving celebs was Pharrell Williams, who produced several songs on the reboot's soundtrack.

        When Pharrell met with Harry and Meghan during their receiving line at the star-studded event, he used the meeting as a chance to gush to Meghan about her "beautiful" relationship with Harry.

        "I’m so happy for your union," he said to both Harry and Meghan as he shook their hands. "Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us...we cheer you guys on."

        Agreed, on all counts.

        While most royals might have offered a simple "thank you" for the kind words, Meghan took things further, offering a candid reply that hinted at some of the difficulties she's faced since going public with her relationship.

        "Oh, thank you," she said, according to Us Weekly. "They don’t make it easy."

        Meghan's comment is mostly likely a reference to the racism she's faced from some members of the public as a result of her relationship with Harry. Meghan has openly addressed racism before, notably in an essay on the topic she published on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        How Meghan Markle Celebrated Harry's Birthday
        meghan markle
        Meghan Markle Feels the Pressure of the Spotlight
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019 Meghan and Kate Have 'Strengthened' Their Bond
        prince george princess charlotte How Prince George Will Celebrate His Birthday
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        meghan markle Meghan Markle Feels the Pressure of the Spotlight
        image Even Beyoncé Was Nervous to Meet Meghan Markle
        image What We Know About the New Sussex Royal Foundation
        image
        Charles and Camilla Through the Years
        image Idris Elba Played Beyoncé at the Royal Wedding
        image Beyoncé Meets Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere
        image Meghan Markle at the Lion King Premiere in London
        image Pippa Wears a Floral, Pink Dress to Wimbledon