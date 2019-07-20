At the European premiere of The Lion King, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with several celebrities.

During Pharrell's brief meeting with the couple, he praised their "beautiful" relationship and expressed how much it means, particularly in today's climate.

Meghan offered a candid reply to the comments, thanking Pharrell and telling him that people "don't make it easy."

Meghan Markle is keeping it very real about her relationship with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with some of their celebrity fans at the European premiere of Disney's The Lion King in London last weekend and one of those royal-loving celebs was Pharrell Williams, who produced several songs on the reboot's soundtrack.

When Pharrell met with Harry and Meghan during their receiving line at the star-studded event, he used the meeting as a chance to gush to Meghan about her "beautiful" relationship with Harry.

"I’m so happy for your union," he said to both Harry and Meghan as he shook their hands. "Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us...we cheer you guys on."

While most royals might have offered a simple "thank you" for the kind words, Meghan took things further, offering a candid reply that hinted at some of the difficulties she's faced since going public with her relationship.

"Oh, thank you," she said, according to Us Weekly. "They don’t make it easy."

Meghan's comment is mostly likely a reference to the racism she's faced from some members of the public as a result of her relationship with Harry. Meghan has openly addressed racism before, notably in an essay on the topic she published on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

