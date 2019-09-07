Shortly after landing in New York City Friday, Meghan Markle headed to one of her longtime favorite spots in the city: Modo Yoga in the West Village.

Meghan Markle has a pro-tip for curing jet lag: Take a yoga class.

The Duchess of Sussex and former actress has spent more than her fair share of time on airplanes, often crossing entire oceans and multiple time zones, so we definitely trust her advice in this arena.

On Friday, Meghan landed in New York City, where she'll be attending the U.S. Open Final on Saturday. Meghan's longtime friend/tennis legend Serena Williams will be playing in the tournament, which is being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

To cure her transatlantic jet lag, Meghan and a friend headed to Modo Yoga in the West Village, an eco-conscious yoga studio and favorite of the duchess, People reports.

Even though she can clearly get the literal royal treatment anywhere she goes, Meghan didn't demand a private session. Nope, she rolled out her mat with a bunch of commoners for what was reportedly a very full and shockingly chill class of fellow yogis.

"There were lots of sweet, knowing smiles," a royal source told People of the class, which is all the proof you need that yoga truly does make you zen AF. Yoga should collectively use this as a new slogan—"Yoga: Do it and you'll be able to keep your cool around the most famous people in the world, all before work."

“She has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York," the source added. "It was the perfect remedy for jet lag."



Sold. Signing up for yoga the next time I travel.

