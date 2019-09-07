On Friday night, fans turned out for Shawn Mendes' concert at the Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

The crowd was treated to a special surprise when Shawn's rumored-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, took the stage to perform their hit, "Señorita," with him.

The performance was steamy and sexy, complete with a kiss at the end, but it's the look of pure love and devotion in Shawn and Camila's eyes that's really worth a second look.

On Friday night, Shawn Mendes headed home to Toronto, Canada to perform for his hometown fans.

The crowd that the Rogers Centre in Toronto got a very special treat when Camila Cabello came out on stage to perform her and Shawn's hit, "Señorita," live.

The song is sexy enough on its own, but Shawn and Camila's already-electric chemistry gets turned up to 11 when they perform the track live. The surprise Toronto duet was no exception, and the rumored couple basically caught the stage on fire, the performance was so hot.

"@shawnmendes & @camila_cabello just performed #Señorita together in Toronto and we need a fire extinguisher ASAP because 🔥😍🔥😍," Canadian entertainment show E Talk wrote on Instagram, along with much-needed footage of the duet. Take a look:

As steamy and sexy as the performance is (because, make no mistake—it is those things), it's the look of pure love and devotion in Camila and Shawns' eyes that really hits you in the gut (in a good way!).

Just looooooooook:

Instagram

Can't. Can't. Can't. These two are too cute.

Also, can we just take a second to collectively appreciate the significance of this surprise appearance? In his hometown, where Camila just happened to be on the night of his show?

This is either beautiful young love or an expertly-crafted publicity stunt and, honestly, either way, I'm so on board.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here