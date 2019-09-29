image
Today's Top Stories
1
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
2
It's Time to Dye Your Hair Red
image
3
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD
image
4
Adut Akech: In Her Own Words
image
5
Channel Fall Vibes in the Catskills

Katie Holmes Pulled a Perfect Festival Look for the Global Citizen Festival

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 28, 2019
GothamGetty Images
  • On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people turned out for the Global Citizen festival in Central Park in New York City.
    • Katie Holmes was one of the guests and speakers at the event, and the actress put together a perfect festival look for the event.
      • Katie also shared videos from Alicia Keys' and H.E.R.'s performances at the festival on Instagram.

        Katie Holmes continued her style streak Saturday night at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City.

        The festival, which supports the Global Citizen movement's goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, attracted tens of thousands of supporters to celebrate the campaign's tenth year of work.

        Global Citizen reported after the festival that the event saw partners and members of Congress make announcements worth $1.6 billion and that, over the last decade, the campaign has "mobilized $48.5 billion dollars worth of commitments — which has already affected the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty."

        Katie, naturally, put together a pitch perfect festival lewk for the event.

        "Getting ready for @glblctzn ❤️ @djquintero @genevieveherr," she captioned a photo of herself in beauty prep mode (and wearing a Global Citizen t-shirt), tagging her hair stylist, DJ Quintero, and her makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, to give credit where credit was due.

        Katie's next post included a majestic hair flip and her real festival outfit—plus addition shoutouts for her stylist, Julia von Boehm, and Chloé, the brand behind her amazing dress.

        The full look was incredible:

        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 28, 2019
        GothamGetty Images

        During the festival, Katie played a hands-on role, speaking on stage with Proctor & Gamble President of Feminine Care, Jennifer Davis.

        US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-SOCIAL-GLOBAL CITIZEN
        ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

        Later, Katie shared some fangirl-worthy clips from performances by H.E.R. and Alicia Keys at the festival:

        View this post on Instagram

        @hermusicofficial @glblctzn ❤️❤️❤️❤️

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        View this post on Instagram

        @aliciakeys @glblctzn ❤️❤️❤️

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        So, looks like we can add music festivals to the long list of Things in Life Katie Holmes Has Mastered.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        These Are the Best Katie Holmes Movies Ever
        image
        Katie Holmes Looked Like a Princess at Disneyland
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Prince William In New Zealand 1983 How Diana Changed Royal Tours Forever
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle and Archie Have Left Cape Town
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez Hailey Baldwin Liked an Instagram of Selena
        The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Gender Equality
        Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch With "Pepper Thai" Teigen John Legend's Son, Miles, Is Already Playing Piano
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Birdies Slippers Are Now Available in Leather
        image Will & Kate Referenced "Boaty McBoatface"
        The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle Isn't Defined by Motherhood
        Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game What Ashton Kutcher Thinks About Demi Moore’s Book
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Donated Archie's Baby Clothes to Charity