Katie Holmes Shares a Sexy, Back-Lit Photo on Instagram

This weekend, Instagram goddess Katie Holmes added yet another perfect photo to her artsy grid.

In the new photo, Katie poses on a window sill in a sexy, short, matching pink pajama set while holding an old-fashioned camera and wearing her hair in a perfectly messy top knot.

The hazy, back-lit photo is the definition of artsy sexiness, which also happens to aptly summarize the actress' overall Instagram aesthetic.

And how does one caption such a gorgeous photo? With a simple emoji, because there are no words to describe this, of course.

"🌞," Katie wrote as the photo's caption.

Earlier this week, Katie stepped out in a perfect silk dress to attend The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions For Change Gala at The Plaza in New York City and looked stunning, as always:

Sylvain Gaboury Getty Images

Now excuse us as we refresh Katie's Instagram feed, waiting for her next perfect photo.

