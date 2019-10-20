image
Katie Holmes Shares a Sexy, Back-Lit Photo on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Red Carpet Arrivals - Life Ball 2019
Robert Schlesinger/Life Ball 2019Getty Images
  • This weekend, Instagram goddess Katie Holmes added yet another perfect photo to her artsy grid.
    • In the new photo, Katie poses on a window sill in a sexy, short, matching pink pajama set while holding an old-fashioned camera and wearing her hair in a perfectly messy top knot.
      • The hazy, back-lit photo is the definition of artsy sexiness, which also happens to aptly summarize the actress' overall Instagram aesthetic.

        Another week, another perfect Instagram from Katie Holmes. The actress added a new dreamy photo to her Instagram grid on Saturday, and she might just have outdone herself.

        In the new hazy, back-lit photo, Katie is the epitome of low-key, artsy sexiness in a short, pink matching pajama set with her hair thrown up in a messy top knot. She holds an old-fashioned camera in her hands while sitting on a window sill and the whole effect is like something out of an arthouse movie — which, if we're being honest, is a pretty good description of Katie's overall aesthetic anyway.

        And how does one caption such a gorgeous photo? With a simple emoji, because there are no words to describe this, of course.

        "🌞," Katie wrote as the photo's caption.

        View this post on Instagram

        🌞

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Earlier this week, Katie stepped out in a perfect silk dress to attend The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions For Change Gala at The Plaza in New York City and looked stunning, as always:

        The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions For Change Gala
        Sylvain GabouryGetty Images

        Now excuse us as we refresh Katie's Instagram feed, waiting for her next perfect photo.

