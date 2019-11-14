This morning on Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a never-before-seen photo of Archie for Prince Charles' birthday.

In the black and white photo, Charles and Harry beam down at an awake and very pensive Archie. They captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales—Sir, Pa, Grandpa!"

In case you want a look back, here are all the photos from that special day.

Since it's Prince Charles' birthday, the well wishes have been pouring in, and that includes from a royal source everyone's interested in hearing from right now: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Guest star: Their son Archie, in a new, never-before-seen photo that from his baptism! The pic was taken by Chris Allerton, who was invited to snap pics of the couple and their new addition for the very very private baptism at Windsor Castle. At the time, Meghan and Harry came under fire for not sharing more photos, so this is a nice behind-the-scenes look at the occasion!

In the photo, Charles and Harry beam down at the little one, who looks (predictably) rather zen about the whole situation, if maybe a little befuddled. The Sussex Royal account captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales—Sir, Pa, Grandpa!" with a birthday cake emoji, natch, because even royals like a good cake emoji. So we know several private nicknames for Charles, and what Archie will ultimately call him! (I think I like Pa the best?) Also, I love that the black and white photo has all three generations of the royal family—like, this photo will definitely be used in history books later, you know what I mean?

Here's the full post:

Gah! I'm in love!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here