Diana, Princess of Wales wears a wool jumper decorated with
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry Styles Just Channeled Princess Diana
image
2
'Camgirl' Examines Sex in the Digital Age
image
3
AOC & Bernie: The First Couple America Needs?
image
4
The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image
5
The Only Pair of Tights You Need to Survive Winter

Meghan and Harry's Birthday Wish to Charles Include a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Archie

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
    • In the black and white photo, Charles and Harry beam down at an awake and very pensive Archie. They captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales—Sir, Pa, Grandpa!"

        Since it's Prince Charles' birthday, the well wishes have been pouring in, and that includes from a royal source everyone's interested in hearing from right now: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Guest star: Their son Archie, in a new, never-before-seen photo that from his baptism! The pic was taken by Chris Allerton, who was invited to snap pics of the couple and their new addition for the very very private baptism at Windsor Castle. At the time, Meghan and Harry came under fire for not sharing more photos, so this is a nice behind-the-scenes look at the occasion!

        In the photo, Charles and Harry beam down at the little one, who looks (predictably) rather zen about the whole situation, if maybe a little befuddled. The Sussex Royal account captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales—Sir, Pa, Grandpa!" with a birthday cake emoji, natch, because even royals like a good cake emoji. So we know several private nicknames for Charles, and what Archie will ultimately call him! (I think I like Pa the best?) Also, I love that the black and white photo has all three generations of the royal family—like, this photo will definitely be used in history books later, you know what I mean?

        Here's the full post:

        Gah! I'm in love!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        See Every Photo From Baby Archie's Christening
        image
        Yes, Baby Sussex's Name is Archie—Not Archibald
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Diana, Princess of Wales wears a wool jumper decorated with Harry Styles Just Channeled Princess Diana
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham Meghan and Harry Won't Be At The Royals' Christmas
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event Kate and William Have Rare PDA Moment
        image Meghan & Harry Shared the Sweetest Private Moment
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Meg Stood Far Away from Kate at an Event This AM
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Meghan Markle Commemorates Remembrance Sunday
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service William & Harry Reunite for Remembrance Sunday
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Kate Middleton Joins the Queen on the Balcony
        image Prince William Does *Not* Watch 'The Crown'
        image Harry and Meghan Reunite With William and Kate