In the latest entry in the long history of Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump's ongoing Twitter feud, the model and mother of two called the POTUS a “f**king dipsh*t loser."

Chrissy's tweet comes in response to a statement from Trump explaining that one of his biggest issues with Ambassador Yovanovitch was that she wasn't eager to hang up his portrait in her embassy.

Chrissy took the opportunity to point out that Trump's portrait is also not on display at LAX customs. "It’s a blank frame where Obama used to be," she wrote, before calling him the expletive-laden name.

Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump's Twitter feud runs deep. The records of Chrissy's Twitter trolling of the reality TV star-turned-politician dates back to at least 2011. In April of that year, she dragged Trump, tweeting, "Donald Trump sure turned into a joke right? As opposed to what he was before which was so not a joke or anything."

In May 2011, Chrissy served another jab, writing, "Just realized I am at a Starbucks inside a trump building. I knew it smelled psychotic and racist here."

And later that month, she trolled Trump's early flirtation with the idea of getting into politics. "Donald trump announces he won't run for president but will return to the apprentice. You know, since those 2 things are totally comparable," she wrote. "Trump's statement basically said, 'If I were to run, I would have definitely won.' I used to say things like that on playgrounds."

That was just the start of Chrissy and Trump's Twitter beef, which has been going strong ever since, even after Trump blocked Chrissy's account.

The latest entry in the feud follows a statement from Trump about former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Before we get to Chrissy's tweet, let's start with the tweet she was replying to. The model quoted the following tweet from Vox journalist Aaron Rupar:

"She wouldn't hang my picture in the embassy...it took like a year & a half or 2 years for her to get the picture up ... this was not an angel, ok?" — Trump says one of his big beefs with Ambassador Yovanovitch was that she wasn't eager to hang up his portrait."

In her reply, Chrissy pointed out that the American embassy in the Ukraine is not the only place where people were in no hurry to hang Trump portraits.

"LAX customs still hasn’t hung your picture up. It’s a blank frame where Obama used to be. You f**king dipsh*t loser," she wrote.

