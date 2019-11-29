Jennifer Aniston Spent Thanksgiving With Her Ex, Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux spent Thanksgiving 2019 together amongst mutual friends.



The pair split in 2017 after being married for two years, but have remained on good terms and close friends since.



Aniston appeared in a group photo posted on Theroux’s Instagram stories, alongside a host of other celebrities including fellow Friends star Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman.

If there’s anyone you don’t wanna be sitting across from at Thanksgiving dinner, it’s probably your ex. Stuffing, turkey, yams, gravy… All welcome at the table, but exes? It’s gonna be a hard pass. Unless you’re Jennifer Aniston, of course, who just spent Thanksgiving 2019 with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

It’s not actually a huge deal for these two, as the pair have remained close friends since their surprising split in 2017 following two years of marriage. In recent times, they’ve tagged each other in cute dog posts on social media, and shared heartfelt birthday messages to one another. They’re ultimate break-up goals that not many people can relate to.

After The Morning Show star almost broke the internet by joining the app back in October, it was Theroux who this time caused a stir on Instagram. He shared a group selfie on his stories to reveal all of the A-listers who’d been hanging out together for Thanksgiving, and fans were quick to spot Aniston up front amongst the famous faces.

Instagram

The group shot shows Aniston looking beautiful and happy right alongside her Parks and Recreation ex. You might also notice her fellow Friends alumni Courteney Cox, TV’s Jimmy Kimmel, plus Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett. It’s the ultimate celebrity game of "Where’s Waldo?".

Theroux, who began dating Aniston back in May 2011, captioned the sweet pic: "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," adding the hashtag “#Fakesgiving."

Meanwhile, JenAn shared her own post from the festivities. It didn’t feature her ex-husband, but did showcase her contribution to the Thanksgiving dinner. She’d whipped up enchiladas especially for Jimmy Kimmel, as she explained: "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas.”

You might remember that, during her appearance on his show last year, the host asked Aniston not to make a traditional turkey dinner for their annual celebrations this time around, so it looks like she made notes.

Maybe we should all be a little more thankful for exes... No? Okay then.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here