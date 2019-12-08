During a recent interview with Variety, Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, discussed some of the most iconic pop culture moments of the decade.

When Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress from the 2010 VMAs came up, Eilish, a known vegan, responded, "Yikes," prompting some Gaga fans to go in on her on Twitter.

Many others defended Eilish and her right to express her opinion about the dress.

Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are having issues and, perhaps more than any celebrity feud in history, their disagreement deserves the title of "beef."

You see, the rift in question centers on Gaga's iconic meat dress, which she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. For the record, the above pun is totally intended and I will not apologize for it or any future Lady Gaga/Billie Eilish beef dad jokes I may (and almost certainly will) make.

During a recent interview with Variety, Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, talked about some of the most defining moments in award show history. The chat included a brief discussion of the Franc Fernandez "Meat Dress" that Gaga wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010.

"I grew up watching the GRAMMYs, we all did. I used to judge all the girls' dresses. That's all I did, I barely paid attention to the music," Eilish said.

"Was the meat dress a GRAMMYs event?" O'Connell asked.

"Eh, Yiiiiikes," Eilish replied.

The exchange happens around the 3:15 mark of the video below, if you want to see for yourself:

Of course, Eilish's response to Gaga's meat gown isn't shocking, considering she's a well-known vegan. There was one group that was shocked by the comment, however—some hardcore Gaga fans took to Twitter, congregating under the hashtag #BillieEilishisoverparty in outrage over what they saw as criticism of their beloved Mother Monster.

Any tongue that rises against ms gaga shall fall, PERIOD

#BILLIEEILISHISOVERPARTY pic.twitter.com/ToWO8XFODb — Muhammad 💎 (@MariahKid) December 5, 2019

#BillieEilishisoverparty can not believe she even ATTEMPTED to insult this complete serve....... LITTLE MONSTERS PUT YOUR PAWS UP RAWR XX 💋 pic.twitter.com/dGZsJr7AG5 — ♍︎ (@lDWBYA) December 5, 2019

Others came to Eilish's defense, pointing out that dragging a teen for not loving a decade-old piece of fashion that butts up against her personal values might not be the best look.

#BillieEilishisoverparty imagine my surprise when I saw this hashtag thinking she did something problematic just to find out she didn't like a gaga's meat dress. pic.twitter.com/Zpxx9fYVyx — Clink Clink 🍷🍷 (@je_onjjk) December 6, 2019

Ya’ll are trying to cancel a 17 year old who did nothing wrong? #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/DeVyzpfsbG — Annamae | FINE LINE (@Tommobreeze) December 6, 2019

LMAO, only #LadyGaga stans would start up #BillieEilishisoverparty because they're pissed she hated the "meat dress". Wait until they find out Billie also doesn't like A Star Is Born. pic.twitter.com/1r3UF5pWCS — 𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙇𝙇 (@ewTROLL) December 6, 2019

FWIW, there's no indication so far that Lady Gaga herself took any offense to Eilish's comments.

