On Friday, Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles, shared a vintage clip from his daughter's Girls Tyme days on Instagram.

In the 1992 clip, an 11-year-old Bey is interviewed on stage by a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Kardashian-Jenner matriarch/Momager Supreme, Kris Jenner.

Twitter erupted with debate about the woman's true identity, with some convinced it has to be Jenner and other pointing out pesky facts, like that the empire-runner wasn't a local news anchor in Texas in 1992.

The internet can truly be a dark cesspool of the worst that humanity has to offer. But, other times, it can also be kind of weird and magical. Today is one of the "weird and magical" internet days, thanks to a vintage interview Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles, posted on Instagram.

The video, from 1992, way back in Bey's Girls Tyme days, features the superstar when she was just 11 years old, being interviewed about stage fright.

"This week’s #throwbackthursday also comes from back in ’92. Beyoncé was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright, Knowles wrote in the clip's caption. "I’m interested in hearing your feedback! Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts!⁣ ⁣Be sure to order my book 'Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story' check the link in my bio. And be sure to listen to Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story Featuring Girls Tyme now streaming everywhere.⁣"

Now, the clip on its own is adorable and everything, but the thing that makes the video extra special? The (never identified) woman interviewing Beyoncé in the clip looks a lot like Kris Jenner. Like a LOT. Like, so much like Kris Jenner that some people are convinced it is Kris Jenner.

Some fans have taken the realist approach to the question. "People. There's no way Kris was moonlighting as a local news anchor in Houston," one such pragmatist wrote in the video's Instagram comments.

"Kris Jenner has monetized and built an empire from the foundation of her daughter's pu**y," one Twitter user wrote. "You think she would pass up the opportunity to flex meeting and interviewing Beyoncé as a child?!"

Others were less kind in their rebuke of the "it's definitely really Kris Jenner" theory:

Some, however, are still convinced it somehow is Jenner and are therefore thoroughly SHOOK.

Hold the hell up! 🛑



1. The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

