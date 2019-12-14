image
Today's Top Stories
1
Door Knocking With Field Organizers in Iowa
image
2
Never Get a Bad Hair Cut Again
image
3
Kate Middleton Debuted a Gorgeous New Diamond Ring
image
4
24 Gifts for a Jane Austen Lover
image
5
15 Party-Worthy New Year's Eve Dresses

Kris Jenner's Doppelganger Interviews a Young Beyoncé in This Vintage Clip from 1992

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Front Row & Backstage
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • On Friday, Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles, shared a vintage clip from his daughter's Girls Tyme days on Instagram.
    • In the 1992 clip, an 11-year-old Bey is interviewed on stage by a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Kardashian-Jenner matriarch/Momager Supreme, Kris Jenner.
      • Twitter erupted with debate about the woman's true identity, with some convinced it has to be Jenner and other pointing out pesky facts, like that the empire-runner wasn't a local news anchor in Texas in 1992.

        The internet can truly be a dark cesspool of the worst that humanity has to offer. But, other times, it can also be kind of weird and magical. Today is one of the "weird and magical" internet days, thanks to a vintage interview Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles, posted on Instagram.

        The video, from 1992, way back in Bey's Girls Tyme days, features the superstar when she was just 11 years old, being interviewed about stage fright.

        "This week’s #throwbackthursday also comes from back in ’92. Beyoncé was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright, Knowles wrote in the clip's caption. "I’m interested in hearing your feedback! Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts!⁣ ⁣Be sure to order my book 'Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story' check the link in my bio. And be sure to listen to Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story Featuring Girls Tyme now streaming everywhere.⁣"

        Now, the clip on its own is adorable and everything, but the thing that makes the video extra special? The (never identified) woman interviewing Beyoncé in the clip looks a lot like Kris Jenner. Like a LOT. Like, so much like Kris Jenner that some people are convinced it is Kris Jenner.

        Some fans have taken the realist approach to the question. "People. There's no way Kris was moonlighting as a local news anchor in Houston," one such pragmatist wrote in the video's Instagram comments.

        "Kris Jenner has monetized and built an empire from the foundation of her daughter's pu**y," one Twitter user wrote. "You think she would pass up the opportunity to flex meeting and interviewing Beyoncé as a child?!"


        Others were less kind in their rebuke of the "it's definitely really Kris Jenner" theory:

        Some, however, are still convinced it somehow is Jenner and are therefore thoroughly SHOOK.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        us-entertainment-lifestyle-VeuveClicquot
        J-Law Invited Adele, Kris Jenner to Her Wedding
        image
        Beyoncé Meets Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" - Red Carpet Brad Pitt to Spend Christmas with Half of His Kids
        Queen Banquet Singapore The Queen Starts Every Christmas with a Martini
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Jump Into Spring: MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2019 Launch Party Bella Hadid Posed Topless with Gold Nipple Paint
        Queen Elizabeth II Visits Canada - Day 8 The Queen Is Hiring a Head of Digital Engagement
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Make An Official Visit To Cambridge How to Make the Royals' Favorite Christmas Cookie
        Jennifer Lopez mom J.Lo Dances With 74-Year-Old Mom On Stage
        Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day Katie Holmes Posts Flashback Friday Photo
        image
        The Most Memorable Celeb Weddings of the Decade
        Livia Firth, Carlo Capasa And Caroline Scheufele Host An Intimate Lunch During The 74th Venice Film Festival Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli Split After Affair
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend The 91st Field Of Remembrance At Westminster Abbey Meghan Markle Responded to a Fan Letter of Support