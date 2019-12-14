Brad Pitt Will Reportedly Spend Christmas Eve and His Birthday With Exactly Half of His Kids

According to a new report from ET Online, Brad Pitt will spend Christmas Eve and his upcoming 56th birthday (on December 18) with at least three of his six children.

Brad Pitt is gearing up for some quality time with his kids—or some of them, at least.

The actor will spend Christmas Eve and his 56th birthday, December 18, with three of his six children, ET Online reports.

Citing a source close to the actor, the website reports that Pitt will spend both special days with his three biological children—Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—at his Los Angeles home.

While the source didn't specify why Pitt's other three children—Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, all of whom he adopted with his ex, Angelina Jolie—aren't expected to join Pitt and their siblings for the holiday, they did note that all of the kids are always welcome at Pitt's home.

The source added that all six of the Jolie-Pitt children will spend Christmas Day with their mother.



