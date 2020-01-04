In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Friday night, Blake Lively showed off her love for the Harry Potter franchise.

The actress tested out the popular "Which Harry Potter Character Are You?" filter that's been blowing up everyone's Instagram Stories lately and shared her results with her followers.

In her first post, Blake revealed that the app predicted that her Harry Potter alter ego for 2020 would be none other than Dobby the House Elf. Blake didn't seem thrilled with the results and revealed in her next IG Story post that she had personally been hoping to get The Boy Who Lived himself, Harry Potter.

Blake Lively is a multi-faceted woman. She is an actress. She's a mother. She's an expert internet troll (specifically when it comes to her husband, Ryan Reynolds). She's a fashion icon.

Okay, so maybe "not thrilled" is a bit of an understatement. In response to the prediction that she would channel Dobby in 2020, Blake made this face:

In a followup post on her Instagram Story, the actress revealed that she was hoping for a very different result indeed.

"And I fully knew I was gonna be Harry," Blake wrote, along with a cute Sorting Hat emoji.

You're a Harry at heart to us, Blake. Wands up.

