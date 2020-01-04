Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Today's Top Stories
1
Cameron Diaz Announces the Birth of Her Daughter
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things
image
4
These Will Be the Must-Watch TV Shows of 2020
image
5
Time’s Up for Wall Street

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Inner 'Harry Potter' Nerd on Her Instagram Story

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
'A Simple Favour' UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jeff SpicerGetty Images
  • In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Friday night, Blake Lively showed off her love for the Harry Potter franchise.
    • The actress tested out the popular "Which Harry Potter Character Are You?" filter that's been blowing up everyone's Instagram Stories lately and shared her results with her followers.
      • In her first post, Blake revealed that the app predicted that her Harry Potter alter ego for 2020 would be none other than Dobby the House Elf. Blake didn't seem thrilled with the results and revealed in her next IG Story post that she had personally been hoping to get The Boy Who Lived himself, Harry Potter.

        Blake Lively is a multi-faceted woman. She is an actress. She's a mother. She's an expert internet troll (specifically when it comes to her husband, Ryan Reynolds). She's a fashion icon.

        Blake Lively is also, it turns out, a bona fide Harry Potter nerd. The actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday night to share her Potterhead pride—and to test out the "Which Harry Potter Character Are You?" filter that's surely been blowing up your Stories lately.

        Like so many of your friends and followers, Blake took the quiz and shared her results with the world. And, (probably) like many of your friends and followers, she wasn't thrilled with the results: Dobby the House Elf.

        Okay, so maybe "not thrilled" is a bit of an understatement. In response to the prediction that she would channel Dobby in 2020, Blake made this face:

        image
        Instagram

        In a followup post on her Instagram Story, the actress revealed that she was hoping for a very different result indeed.

        "And I fully knew I was gonna be Harry," Blake wrote, along with a cute Sorting Hat emoji.

        image
        Instagram

        You're a Harry at heart to us, Blake. Wands up.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        "Captives" Premiere - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
        Why Pinterest Banned Blake & Ryan's Wedding Photos
        Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 Runway Show - Front Row
        Blake Lively Purged Her Entire Instagram Grid
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        kensington palace Kensington Palace Hosts First Theater Production
        image A-Rod Adorably Trolls Himself for Creeping on J.Lo
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Harry & Meghan Had High Profile Vacation Help
        "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival Brad Pitt Ran Home After His Very First Kiss
        2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content J.Lo Considered Stripping When She Was Younger
        image Selena Is Living Her Best Life
        image Prince George Wears Plaid Pants In New Portrait
        image
        What Your Favorite Bravo Stars Are Allegedly Worth
        Celebrities At 2018 French Open - Day One Pippa Middleton Rocks a Sexy Red Bikini
        Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Cameron Diaz Announces the Birth of Her Daughter