Meghan Markle May Have Recycled Some of Her 'Suits' Wardrobe in Canada This Week

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
USA
  • This week, while her husband, Prince Harry, was back in the United Kingdom negotiating the terms of "Megxit," Meghan Markle stepped out for two private and charitable appearances in Canada.
      • According to fan fashion account @whatmeghanwore, the sweater appears to be the same one she wore during a Season 3 episode of Suits.

        Meghan Markle may be stepping back from her official royal duties, but the Duchess of Sussex is still dedicated to using her notoriety for good.

        This week, Meghan stepped out for two private, charitable appearances in Canada, where she and son Archie Harrison are staying while Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom, negotiating the terms of the Sussexes' exit from official royal life.

        While Harry was across the pond handling all things royal, Meghan visited a women's center in Vancouver and made another appearance at Justice for Girls, an organization focused on ending violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls living in poverty.

        According to fan fashion account @whatmeghanwore, the Duchess may have recycled an item from her Suits wardrobe during her visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

        The account points out that the cream, cable knit sweater from The Row appears to be the same one Meghan wore in 2013 on season three of her USA series Suits. And, yes, @whatmeghanwore shared the receipts to back up the theory:

        View this post on Instagram

        Meghan visited the @dewcvan Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, Vancouver yesterday. . SWEATER: @therow - first seen, 19 September 2013 - As her character Rachel Zane (see 2nd photo) in season 3, episode 9. Sweater is no longer available. BOOTS: @lechameau1927 (new) JEANS: possibly her @dl1961denim jeans - first seen in August 2019 and again while in S. Africa 2019. . . . . #whatmeghanwore #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #duchessofsussex #princessmeghan #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklefashion #matchmegsstyle #replimeghan #matchmeg #royalfashion #royalstyle #myroyalcloset #lookoftheday #fashion #style #fbloggers #ootd #bloggervibes #breakdown #royalstyle #ontheblog

        A post shared by What Meghan Wore (@whatmeghanwore) on

        It wouldn't be crazy to think that Meghan took a few pieces from her character's closet home with her. According to Suits costume designer Jolie Andreatta, Meghan always loved Rachel Zane's look IRL.

        "Meghan and I loved Rachel's clothes. We’d always say that, if we could, we would live in Rachel’s clothes," Andreatta told Harper's Bazaar UK. "Designing Rachel's look was like being a kid in a candy store."

