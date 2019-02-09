image
Meghan Markle's Letter to Her Dad, Thomas Markle, After the Royal Wedding Is Heart-Wrenching

By Kayleigh Roberts
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

The drama factory that is Meghan Markle's family is still in high-production. The latest development in the Markle family soap opera involves a letter that the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after he skipped her wedding following his debut royal scandal.

According to a new report from People, based on interviews with several of Meghan's close friends (all of whom go unnamed in the story), there's a lot to the Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle drama that the public hasn't been privy to. For example, according to the People sources, Thomas Markle's repeated claims that he has no way to contact Meghan are totally false. The outlet cited a "longtime friend" of the Duchess as saying:

"He knows how to get in touch with her. Her telephone number hasn’t changed. He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super painful, because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done. And at the same time, because she’s a daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him."

What's more, the sources claim that not only did Meghan still want—and expect—her dad to be a part of the wedding after the scandal of his staged paparazzi photos broke, but they claim that Thomas Markle was actually the one who cut off contact:

“Meg and Harry were still so focused on getting [Tom] to London. At no point was there talk of 'Now that we know he lied, he’s in trouble.' Tom wouldn’t take her calls, wouldn’t take Harry’s calls."

Oh, and apparently, Thomas didn't give Meghan a personal heads-up about the story leaked to the press that he was going to miss her wedding because of a heart attack and she, understandably, freaked out:

“The next morning when the car got there [to take him to the airport], he wouldn’t get in. [Later] Meg heard he had a heart attack and she’s calling and texting, even up to the night before the wedding. It was like, 'Please pick up. I love you, and I’m scared.' It was endless."

Meghan's father-in-law, Prince Charles, famously ended up stepping in to walk her down the aisle when Thomas flaked on the big day.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Meghan’s now-father-in-law, Prince Charles, walked her down the aisle when Thomas Markle skipped the wedding.
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

The truly heartbreaking reveal is about Meghan's post-wedding response to the whole situation. People's sources claim Meghan wrote her father a letter after the royal wedding, basically pleading with him to make things right and he replied with a typical Thomas Markle, fame-grabbing suggestion of his own:

"After the wedding she wrote him a letter. She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’ It’s almost like they’re ships passing."

Again, since the sources cited in People's report are anonymous, it's impossible to know if they're really all that close to Meghan and what, if anything, she might have known about the interviews before the story ran. Kensington and Buckingham Palace press officials were reportedly completely in the dark about the story until "minutes" before it ran, meaning these "friends" didn't have the royal family's official okay to share the stories.

