Katie Holmes Attends an Awards Dinner Supporting Australian Bushfires in a Stunning, Off-the-Shoulder Dress

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 30, 2020
Jackson LeeGetty Images
    • She was wearing a gorgeous, white, off-the-shoulder dress with a black coat and accessories.

        Last night, Katie Holmes stepped out in a gorgeous white ruched dress that is so stunning and envy-inducing that you have to see it. Holmes was attending the American Australian Association Arts Awards Dinner in Chelsea, New York, which supported a very worthy cause: Australian bushfire relief. Holmes is quietly passionate about causes she supports, including sustainable fashion brands like Rothy's, so not only does she look amazing here, but she's bringing attention to an important organization.

        Styled by New York-based stylist Allison Bornstein, Holmes' dress is from Khaite, a brand she loves, and her coat is from Wardrobe.NYC, another of Holmes' favorites. Holmes wore the look off the shoulder with her black strappy bra just peeking out from underneath (it's that touch of sexiness that makes the look fun and edgy instead of stuffy), with black tights underneath her open-toed strappy heels. She piled her hair on top of her head in a loose bun, which somehow manages to make the look more casual instead of messy.

        Oh, and she also wore a fabulous oversize black jacket entering and exiting the event, which matched perfectly, looked incredibly warm, and complemented the look instead of fighting with it. (You know, when you throw something over top your fabulous look and all of a sudden it looks ridiculous? Just me then? Cool.)

        Here's the look from all angles:

        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 30, 2020
        Jackson LeeGetty Images
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 30, 2020
        Raymond HallGetty Images
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 30, 2020
        Jackson LeeGetty Images
        image
        Katie HolmesInstagram

        And here's the coat:

        8 PIECE WARDROBE
        8 PIECE WARDROBE
        wardrobe.nyc wardrobe.nyc
        $3,500.00
        SHOP IT

        Holmes' Khaite dress doesn't seem to be available, but Vera Wang's going-out collection has a similar style, a ruched off-the-shoulder mini dress (which is also on sale right now, I should add):

        Mini Dress
        Mini Dress
        Vera Wang Party davidsbridal.com
        $398.00
        SHOP IT

        Holmes also thanked Jason Weinberg at Untitled Entertainment, whom she is managed by. On that same post she thanked her stylist, Allison Bornstein, for providing her with the dress.

        Earlier in the day (it's not totally clear if this was for the same event—DJ Quintero, hairstylist, called it a "cover shoot") Holmes goofed off with her styling team. She's clearly amazing to work with, and I find her a delight.

        So cute!

