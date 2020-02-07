Last night on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen shared with us all the random, glorious present she'd received: Goldsheep leggings, with husband John Legend's face on the butt.

No surprise, fans immediately began clamoring for their own S.O. butt leggings, and Queer Eye's Antoni Poroski admitted he was the one to send them.

Teigen and Legend just reenacted a scene from 90 Day Fiancé that you have to watch.

Chrissy Teigen shared with all of us last night the wondrous present she'd just received: Specifically, a pair of leggings with husband John Legend's face on the butt. No I am not making that up. Yes, I bet we'll see them again (the next time she leaves the house to go shopping at Whole Foods?). Yes, it's just as fun and funny as it sounds.

Captioning the photo, "we get...really random stuff sent to the house," Teigen's showing off the black tights with pretty pink and orange stripes, culminating in—a picture of John, right there, surrounded by a heart. On Twitter she added, "thanks to whomever sent these."

The mystery gifter revealed himself as Queer Eye's Antoni Poroski, who wrote on the post, "I’m happy you’re enjoying them ❤️." Fans immediately requested their own custom heart butt leggings—the brand is Goldsheep, and the brand makes magnificent patterned leggings with lightsabers, pizzas, and more. Very obviously, the ones Teigen got are custom but I guarantee you Goldsheep is about to be flooded with similar requests; the brand was, in a word, delighted about the shoutout: "DEAD RN ///// @chrissyteigen YOU ARE MY IDOL I AM OBSESSED 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻"

Teigen even had some choice words for a troll (sigh) that claimed it (specifically her derriere) was Photoshopped: She shot back, "maybe you've just never seen a girl in this position before but it's good for making you like like you have an ass." Damn that's good.

Here's the post:

Significant other butt leggings for everyone!

