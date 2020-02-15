image
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Gush About Each Other in Valentine's Day Instagram Posts

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
Adam RoseGetty Images
    • The posts seem at least partially intended to quell lingering speculation about the state of the couple's marriage following Timberlake's cheating scandal late last year.
      • In late November 2019, Timberlake was photographed and videotaped holding hands with his Palmer co-star, actress Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans.

        Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship is doing just fine, tyvm.

        The power couple made that abundantly clear with a pair of gushy Instagram tributes to each other on Valentine's day. The very public display of love and affection comes two months after Timberlake was photographed and videotaped holding hands with actress and Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

        Although Timberlake addressed the cheating rumors head-on in a lengthy Instagram post in December, the fog of the semi-scandal has continued to linger over the couple's relationship. The couple's Valentine's tributes seem at least partially intended to quell any remaining speculation about the state of their marriage.

        The message: Everything is great and we can all officially move on from wondering otherwise.

        Biel's V-Day post was a shot of Justin and the couple's four-year-old son, Silas, from behind with a simple caption: "My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙."

        View this post on Instagram

        My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙

        A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on


        Timberlake, on the other hand, focused his post squarely on his and Biel's longstanding love with a throwback picture taken during the early days of their relationship (they first connected in 2007, after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party).

        "Throwback to our first year together," he wrote in the photo's caption. "It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!"

        Message received. Loud and clear.

