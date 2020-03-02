North West, ladies and gentleman. Not content with having us all outdone in the fashion department—that Dries Van Noten coat, though—the six-year-old took to the catwalk Monday at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, effortlessly rapping as models walked down the catwalk. At the end of the show, she was joined by Kanye, who slung an arm around his daughter, looking thrilled.

North West performing at the #yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/76uG6aauUA — Sally Holmes (@sallyholmes) March 2, 2020

"This is cool, yeah," North rapped. (I bet it is, North!) She continued: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, walk to the streets, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, cool, cute, cool, yeah!"



As she rapped, models dressed head-to-toe in earthy shades by Yeezy strutted down the catwalk, slowing down into a line in front of North. The only soundtrack, aside from the car horns that kicked off the show, was North's voice, and when dad Kanye did step out to join her, North seemed...a tiny bit annoyed that her dad's arrival appeared to signal that her performance was over. She also ended the show by full-on screaming into the mic, which is a level of boldness that I, at 29, do not have, and yet North, at six, proudly owns. (Also, now I have "Cool, cute, cool, yeah" stuck in my head.)

Getty Images

Getty Images

My favorite take so far: "North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?"

North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?" pic.twitter.com/kXYwjXCRl5 — ♨️♨️♨️ (@notpunnyhunny) March 2, 2020

But pretty much everybody was amazed and impressed, honestly.

North West is there performing at the Yeezy show 🥴🥴🥴🥴 With a whole Mic. What a queen 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Tapiso’s Sister  (@Abigail_Nkelo) March 2, 2020

north west performed at the yeezy fashion show, this child is an icon lol — shay bae 🦋 (@visionesss) March 2, 2020

THE VIDEO OF NORTH WEST PERFORMING AT THE YEEZY SHOW AHSKXJSJDJSJ — natalie (@ughnats) March 2, 2020

North! Is there anything you're not good at?

