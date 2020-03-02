image
Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
2
Behold This Beyoncé-Inspired Gymnastics Routine
Trooping The Colour 2017
3
Kate Is Devastated About This Royal Split
image
4
The Truth About the 'My Dark Vanessa' Controversy
image
5
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype

North West Made Her Performing Debut at a Yeezy Show In Paris

North rapped as models strode down the catwalk.

image
By Jenny Hollander
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight
Arnold JerockiGetty Images

North West, ladies and gentleman. Not content with having us all outdone in the fashion department—that Dries Van Noten coat, though—the six-year-old took to the catwalk Monday at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, effortlessly rapping as models walked down the catwalk. At the end of the show, she was joined by Kanye, who slung an arm around his daughter, looking thrilled.

"This is cool, yeah," North rapped. (I bet it is, North!) She continued: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, walk to the streets, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, cool, cute, cool, yeah!"

As she rapped, models dressed head-to-toe in earthy shades by Yeezy strutted down the catwalk, slowing down into a line in front of North. The only soundtrack, aside from the car horns that kicked off the show, was North's voice, and when dad Kanye did step out to join her, North seemed...a tiny bit annoyed that her dad's arrival appeared to signal that her performance was over. She also ended the show by full-on screaming into the mic, which is a level of boldness that I, at 29, do not have, and yet North, at six, proudly owns. (Also, now I have "Cool, cute, cool, yeah" stuck in my head.)

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

My favorite take so far: "North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?"

But pretty much everybody was amazed and impressed, honestly.

North! Is there anything you're not good at?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
North West Inspires Me to Dress Better
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
American Express x Justin Timberlake "Man Of The Woods" Listening Session at Clarkson Square Uh Oh: Jessica Was Seen Without Her Wedding Ring
image
Celebrities and Their Old Hollywood Doppelgängers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Priyanka and Nick Went Horseback Riding
image North West's Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twinned in Latex
image Ashley G Hid Her Pregnancy on a Lingerie Shoot
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Creative Perspective J. Lo Addressed Being Snubbed by the Oscars
Trooping The Colour 2017 Kate Is Devastated About This Royal Split
image The Queen Misses Archie So Much Right Now
CHOGM London 2018 - Day 4 Heads Up: Meghan Is Going to the Met Gala