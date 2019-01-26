Before she was a jet-setting Duchess and international style icon, Meghan Markle was a successful actress and, well, still a style icon, if we're being honest. When Prince Harry put a ring on it, Meghan traded in call sheets and red carpets for royal engagements and tours and we thought her acting days were behind her for good.

Then, earlier this month, we were all gifted with a glimmer of hope that Meghan could return to her first love, acting, when royal historian Robert Lacey explained to People just why the idea wasn't so crazy after all:

“It’s not out of the question that we’d see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day. If Meghan is ever missing the excitement of acting, this will put her back in touch with show business in a very creative way. It is tailor-made for her and she will throw herself into it."

The reason Lacey and others have been hinting that the National Theatre could be Meghan's avenue back into acting is simple: The Queen recently named Meghan the official royal patron of the theater.

Now, Meghan is set to make her first visit to the stage she might one day act on (yes, it's a long shot, but in the wise words of Meghan herself, we're choosing to "leave room for magic," k?). Kensington Palace announced on Twitter that the engagement will happen on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex will make her first visit as Patron to the @NationalTheatre on Wednesday 30th January. The visit will explore the organisation's work, and see The Duchess meet some of the talented teams and apprentices working behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/9u64gj4diw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 25, 2019

"The Duchess of Sussex will make her first visit as Patron to the @NationalTheatre on Wednesday 30th January," Kensington Palace wrote in its official tweet announcing the engagement. "The visit will explore the organisation's work, and see The Duchess meet some of the talented teams and apprentices working behind the scenes."

Fingers crossed that one of those "talented teams" is the casting department.