image
North West Shows Off Her Dance Skills in a New Video with Rapper That Girl Lay Lay

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Outside View Of "Yeezy Season 8" Show - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Arnold JerockiGetty Images
    • Lay Lay, whose real name is Alaya High, shared a clip from the dance session on Instagram, showing off some of North's impressive moves.
      • Kim K was (unsurprisingly) a fan of the video and commented on Lay Lay's Instagram post with a series of heart emojis.

        North West has moves.

        The six-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West blew up TikTok on Thursday, thanks to videos of a hangout between her and 11-year-old kid rapper That Girl Lay Lay, whose real name is Alaya High.

        Lay Lay shared a video from her and North's amazing mini dance party on Instagram Friday and the clip is 100 percent worth a watch.

        "Hey y’all!! North west and i are hanging out today!!!! check out our tiktok!❤️ follow my tiktok account-litgirllay," Lay Lay captioned the Instagram video, which features Lay Lay and North freestyling in a room that's continuously flooded with different colorful lights.

        North's mom, Kim Kardashian West, was (unsurprisingly) a big fan of the video and took to the comments to share her love in the form of a small explosion of heart emojis:

        image
        Instagram

        North's dance video also caught the attention of other celebs, including Normani and Sevyn, who sounded off their support in the comments.

        image
        Instagram
        image
        Instagram

        Someone call Kris Jenner because this needs to be the next KUWTK spin-off.

