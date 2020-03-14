In a Thursday post to TikTok, 11-year-old kid rapper That Girl Lay Lay shared footage of a dance party she had with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's six-year-old daughter North West.

Lay Lay, whose real name is Alaya High, shared a clip from the dance session on Instagram, showing off some of North's impressive moves.

Kim K was (unsurprisingly) a fan of the video and commented on Lay Lay's Instagram post with a series of heart emojis.

North West has moves.

The six-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West blew up TikTok on Thursday, thanks to videos of a hangout between her and 11-year-old kid rapper That Girl Lay Lay, whose real name is Alaya High.

Lay Lay shared a video from her and North's amazing mini dance party on Instagram Friday and the clip is 100 percent worth a watch.

"Hey y’all!! North west and i are hanging out today!!!! check out our tiktok!❤️ follow my tiktok account-litgirllay," Lay Lay captioned the Instagram video, which features Lay Lay and North freestyling in a room that's continuously flooded with different colorful lights.

North's mom, Kim Kardashian West, was (unsurprisingly) a big fan of the video and took to the comments to share her love in the form of a small explosion of heart emojis:

Instagram

North's dance video also caught the attention of other celebs, including Normani and Sevyn, who sounded off their support in the comments.

Instagram

Instagram

Someone call Kris Jenner because this needs to be the next KUWTK spin-off.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here