image
Today's Top Stories
1
Last Night's Debate Winner: The Female Moderators
image
2
What to Buy From The Outnet's Clearance Sale
image
3
Our Beauty Director Did Her Own Wedding Makeup
image
4
Cute Gift Ideas for Your Work Wives
image
5
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Normani Is Savage X Fenty's First Global Brand Ambassador

So fitting.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy

It's an honor and a tough job to be the face of a brand, especially if it's fronting Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. That person needs to match the singer's confidence, sultriness, and power. Enter Normani. The singer was just announced as the brand's first-ever global brand ambassador. Normani, who has had Billboard hits like Dancing With a Stranger and Motivation, is a force to be reckon with and has already earned her badge of sexiness by walking in RiRi's fashion show last September. We have a clip of how that went down, below, just in case you missed its epic-ness.

"Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador," said Rihanna in a statement. "She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it. That's why people gravitate towards her."

Normani will star in the holiday 2019 as well as spring 2020 ads. The lingerie line currently offers sizes from 32A to 42H and XS to 3X with prices ranging from $12.50 to $105, so everyone can get their hands on something sexy.

image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy

We'll just leave this here...

Get those Normani vibes with some of our favorite Savage X Fenty pieces:

Gift Bow Half Cup Bralette
Savage X Fenty savagex.com
$44.00
SHOP IT
Open-Back Gift Bow Hipster
Savage X Fenty savagex.com
$30.00
SHOP IT
Savage X Fenty Women's Reg Dotted Mesh Bralette, Dark Purple, M
Savage X Fenty amazon.com
$30.00
SHOP IT
Ultra Sexy Crotchless Bikini
Savage X Fenty savagex.com
$25.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Rihanna Made You a Coffee Table Book
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 12, 2017
Rihanna Dressed Up Her Sweats With Kitten Heels
image
Meghan Markle and Rihanna Are Secret BFFs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image 8 Winter Fashion Trends to Know
image PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklaces Are Shoppable
image Kristen ﻿Stewart Wore Sneakers on a Red Carpet
image 100 Women Took a Mile-Long Runway in NYC
image Cute Clogs We're Wearing Now
image Anthro Tops and Sweaters Are Half Off Right Now
image The Best Jewelry to Buy for Yourself
image 5 Things to Know About SOREL's Mile-Long Runway
image
What to Buy From The Outnet's Clearance Sale