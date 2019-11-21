Normani Is Savage X Fenty's First Global Brand Ambassador

It's an honor and a tough job to be the face of a brand, especially if it's fronting Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. That person needs to match the singer's confidence, sultriness, and power. Enter Normani. The singer was just announced as the brand's first-ever global brand ambassador. Normani, who has had Billboard hits like Dancing With a Stranger and Motivation, is a force to be reckon with and has already earned her badge of sexiness by walking in RiRi's fashion show last September. We have a clip of how that went down, below, just in case you missed its epic-ness.

"Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador," said Rihanna in a statement. "She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it. That's why people gravitate towards her."

Normani will star in the holiday 2019 as well as spring 2020 ads. The lingerie line currently offers sizes from 32A to 42H and XS to 3X with prices ranging from $12.50 to $105, so everyone can get their hands on something sexy.

this is how you sell a bra. pic.twitter.com/5g0CE3SHmC — flo$y 🚬 (@FUCCl) September 20, 2019

