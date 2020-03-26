Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to buy "masks, face shields, and other protective gear" for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, physician and ob-gyn Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

Kylie Jenner just made a giant donation to support healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic: She gave $1 million to buy "masks, face shields, and other protective gear," according to physician and ob-gyn Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who is currently holding a fundraiser to buy protective supplies.

Dr. Aliabadi—who delivered Stormi Webster, Entertainment Tonight reports—revealed Jenner's donation in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true."

"One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders," Dr. Aliabadi continued. "You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it."

Jenner responded in the comments, writing, "i love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you're an angel on earth."

Dr. Aliabadi is raising money to provide healthcare workers in the Los Angeles area with N95 masks and face shields; you can donate to her gofundme here.

