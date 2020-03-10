Kylie Jenner's known for frequently changing up her hair with wigs and extensions.

On her Instagram story Monday, she revealed her extension-less, super-short hair.

Jenner's hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, gave her the short bob cut last month.

Kylie Jenner, well-documented lover of wigs, extensions, and switching up her hair, is currently sporting long, honey bronde (that's a blend of brunette and blonde, for the uninitiated) waves, as a quick scroll through her Instagram will indicate. But without extensions, Jenner's hair is super short, as she revealed on her Instagram story Monday. The makeup mogul posted a clip of herself mid root touchup, indicating that while her ultra long lengths might be temporary, she's made a more permanent commitment to her lighter color.

Jenner's had her extra short bob since February, courtesy of celebrity stylist Jesus Guerrero. She debuted the new hair on Instagram with the caption, "@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair," though Guerrero was quick to assure his followers that the cut was very much requested, posting, "@kyliejenner is trying to play me."

Bronde, meanwhile, is very much in with the Kardashian-Jenners. Khloé Kardashian debuted an ultra blunt bronde lob last month, after asking her fans on Instagram whether she should commit to the shade. And Kim flirted with the color of the moment too, posting a video of herself with flowing bronde waves and captioning it, "So Kylie and Khloé thought that they were going to beat me to this hair color. I got em!" (It was, as Kylie spotted, a wig.) That's three out of five bronde KarJenners; whenever you're ready, Kendall and Kourtney!

