Ariana Grande Revealed Her Naturally Curly Hair on Instagram

Ariana Grande eschewed her trademark ponytail and showed off her naturally curly hair in an Instagram post on Monday.

"get a load a dis," she captioned the gorgeous selfie.

Celebrities including Lil Nas X, Chloe x Halle, and Elizabeth Gillies commented on the post.

When you think Ariana Grande, you think ponytail. But on Monday, she cast that ponytail aside, displaying her naturally curly hair in a beautiful Instagram selfie. Behold:

The gorgeous photo garnered a lot of celebrity praise: Lil Nas X called it "beautiful," while Madison Beer commented, "mon petit ange." Chloe x Halle posted, "so beautiful," Elizabeth Gillies wrote, "MARRY ME," Jessie J left a heart eyes emoji, and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall said, "WE LOVE TO SEE IT." Oh, and the rest of the internet evidently loved Ari's hair too, with the post at 5.5 million likes and counting

