Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Apparently "Besotted" With Each Other Amid Their Royal Exit

A source close to the royal couple told People that Harry and Meghan are "besotted and very sweet with each other" amid their move to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

The insider added that the couple are focused on spending time with their son, Archie Harrison, and their dogs.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship is definitely not suffering amid their royal exit.

In fact, a source describes as being in the couple inner circle told People that the couple are more in love than ever in the wake of their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

"They are besotted and very sweet with each other," the source said.

Unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan are focused on the thing that matters most to them—their nine-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

"Archie is the priority," a friend of the couple's told People. "It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents."

Of course, Archie isn't getting all of Harry and Meghan's attention. They're also reserving plenty of love for their furbabies.

"They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs," the source said.

According to the People report, Harry and Meghan have been spending most of their time relaxing in their Vancouver Island home or hiking in the woods nearby. As much as they're clearly enjoying their time in Canada, it's still not clear if the Sussex family will make the area their permanent home base in North America or if they'll split time between Canada and the United States.

"They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too," the insider added. "They’ll likely have houses in both places."

Clearly, the Sussex family are all living their best lives and that's really all that matters.

