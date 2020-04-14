If you follow celebrity news, watch late-night TV, or just love a good concert, chances are you've heard about One World: Together at Home. It's a global special, a virtual benefit concert that will take place live on April 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST to support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic currently going on around the world. It was announced by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga, and it's already raised $35 million. So what's it all about—and, more importantly, is worth watching? I say yes, and here's why.

Who's Performing or Appearing In It?

According to CNN, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will cohost. The schedule includes: Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Victoria Beckham, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban. Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others (!). The muppets from Sesame Street are also said to be participating.

Lady Gaga officially "interrupted" Colbert's monologue to announce the concert and give us all the deets:

What Does One World: Together At Home Benefit?

Per Global Citizen's founder and CEO Hugh Evans, "As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19.” He added, “Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

We've already been seeing #TogetheratHome, which is a series of virtual, no-contact concerts, including by Chris Martin and John Legend. This is like one, massive version of that. The concert will drive action to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and will also highlight stories of heroism from health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. Proceeds go to equip workers with protective gear and to charities providing food and shelter to those who need it right now.

How Can I Watch It?

ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS, iHeartMedia, Bell Media, platforms in Canada, and BBC One over in the UK will all be broadcasting the special. It's streaming on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. So basically, if you have a phone or TV, you can probably find a way to watch it. Now, stating the obvious here, this won't be an IRL concert, because of social distancing. Stars will perform and announce from their homes (or from a studio, I imagine). And we will be the virtual audience, jamming out at home.

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

How Can I Donate?

This is not a typical fundraiser—money has already been raised, and (according to Lady Gaga) hosts will be telling viewers to put their wallets away, so to speak. They will be sharing information about how to contribute to stop the spread of COVID-19 and support your local, national, and international communities. Via Global Citizen, there are already ways you can take action, like by signing a pledge or spreading the word. Honestly, this feels like it's going to be a huge moment of solidarity, and I'm totally watching.

