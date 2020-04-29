Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Expected to Be Red Carpet Regulars After COVID-19

By Kayleigh Roberts
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • The Sussex family have been isolating in their rented home in Malibu because of the coronavirus pandemic, but royal expert Myka Meier thinks that will change after quarantines are lifted.
      • Meier predicts that Meghan will return to acting and that she and Harry will become regulars on red carpets in Hollywood.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been almost entirely out of the public eye since their move to California. Of course, that hasn't necessarily been entirely by choice. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have been isolating in their rented Malibu home since March.

        During a recent appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal expert Myka Meier discussed what Harry and Meghan's post-royal exit future will hold after the COVID-19 quarantines are over.

        "I think we’ll see Meghan back in acting in terms of major motion films," Meier predicted. "I think she’ll be choosey of course but I think we’ll see a lot of them."

        While she thinks Meghan will be very choosy about which acting roles to take, Meier doesn't think the couple will be as picky when it comes to accepting invitations to appear on red carpets and at other events.

        "I also think that we’re going to see a lot of red carpets," she said. "As soon as there are red carpets again, I genuinely think they will be on every major red carpet."

        Honestly, we'll take any chance to see Harry and Meghan dressed up and looking in love so fingers crossed this prediction comes true.

