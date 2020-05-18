Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez cuddle together in an adorable new photo A-Rod posted on Instagram Sunday.

"Hug your loved ones. Every day," Rodriguez captioned the post.

J.Lo posted two photos of herself hugging her fiancé as he reads the paper, with the caption "it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have amped up the cuteness on Instagram of late, sharing plenty of photos of their adorable family. On Sunday, Rodriguez added to the pile, posting a super sweet photo of himself cuddled up with Lopez.

"The biggest benefit to spending so much time at home is being with family. Sometimes we get so busy in our lives, it’s easy to lose sight of how important family time is to all of us. Don’t let this time pass by without making the most of it," Rodriguez captioned the snap. "Hug your loved ones. Every day."

Over the weekend, A-Rod also posted an adorable throwback snap with his daughter, Ella, who recently turned 12, followed by a recent photo of the dad-daughter duo. "Where has the time gone?! They grow up too fast!" he wrote. "Can anyone relate?!"

J.Lo, too, shared a message about family on Sunday, alongside two photos of herself hugging her fiancé as he reads the New York Times. "When the headlines look like this, it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them," Lopez wrote, adding the hashtags "#LifeIsPrecious," "#Grateful," and "#SundayMood."

