Miley Cyrus just transformed her hair, trading in her grown out lengths for a super short, spiky "pixie mullet."

Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, created the look, with guidance over FaceTime from celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger.

Miley shared her inspiration on Instagram, posting photos of Blondie's Debbie Harry and The Runaways' Cherie Currie.

For a solid eight years from my teens to my early twenties, I had extremely thick, extremely blunt bangs, which grew at a rate I absolutely could not keep up with. And I made the same mistake over and over: Instead of simply getting on a bus and going to the salon for an entirely free of charge trim, I turned to my dad and his unwieldy kitchen scissors. Every time, I convinced myself that he couldn't possibly mess up a simple one inch trim, and every time, I ended up looking like Spock.

I tell you this sad cautionary tale because Miley Cyrus is significantly more blessed than I in the "parents who can cut hair department" (you're my hero, Dad, but your talents lie elsewhere). On her Instagram story, she debuted a short, spiky "pixie mullet"—the work of none other than her mom, one Tish Cyrus. Miley also shared some solid mullet inspiration, posting photos of Blondie's Debbie Harry and The Runaways' Cherie Currie.

Celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger—the architect of Miley's original, longer mullet—also posted a photo of the new cut, explaining that she guided Tish's every snip over FaceTime. Speaking to People, Hershberger revealed that Tish's finished handiwork didn't quite line up with Miley's original vision: "Miley sent me over a picture for inspiration, but this pixie mullet is completely different than the original inspiration photo," she said.

Still, Miley was evidently satisfied with her final look. "Miley loved the final look as much as I did! It’s so cool and daring to mesh together two styles into one that really expresses her own sense of style," Hershberger said. "She’s such a great client to work with since she’s so open to trying new looks. We were both really happy with how the haircut turned out and I’m sure her mom will keep tweaking it a bit."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

