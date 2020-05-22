One of the many royal traditions Prince Harry has broken over the years has to do with his wedding ring.

While royal wedding rings are traditionally made of Welsh gold, Harry opted for a modern, platinum ring with a brushed texture finished instead.

Traditionally, royal wedding bands are made from metal gifted by the Queen from her collection of Welsh gold from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales. The tradition dates back to 1923, when Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, wed.

Prince Harry is a lot of things, but "royal conformist" is not one of them. Among the many ways Harry has blazed his own royal trail is with his wedding ring.

According to Hello! magazine, Harry broke royal tradition after his 2018 royal wedding to Meghan Markle by opting for a modern, platinum wedding band instead of going with the Welsh gold style that men in the British royal family tend to choose—if they decide to wear a wedding ring at all, that is.

Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his grandfather, Prince Philip, famously refuse to wear wedding rings at all. Harry isn't alone in the "Royal Men Who Wear Wedding Bands" club, however. His dad, Prince Charles, also wears his wedding ring every day. Charles' ring, however, is classic gold—just like every other royal wedding ring, apparently (including Meghan's and Will's wife, Kate Middleton's).

There's a good reason for the royal marriage tradition for Welsh gold wedding bands though: The Queen typically gifts the newlyweds with metal from her personal collection of Welsh gold from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales. As Hello! notes, this gift has become even more special in recent years since the mine is no longer in operation.

The tradition of making royal wedding rings from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine gold can be traced back to the Queen's parents, George VI and the Queen Mother, when they wed in April 1923.

Prince Harry, fiddling with his wedding band during a royal engagement in September 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Harry notably showed off his tradition-breaking band during a visit to the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre in September 2018, when photographers snapped some close-up shots of the ring. You can see in those photos that the slender band features a subtle, brushed texture finish.

