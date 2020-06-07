This weekend, peaceful protests have continued around the country as hundreds of thousands take a stand against police brutality and systemic racism.

On Saturday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner joined friends at a peaceful protest in support of Black Lives Matter.

Sophie is approximately eight months pregnant and is reportedly due to give birth to the couple's first child in late June or early July.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas joined the thousands of people who have been taking a stand against police brutality and systemic racism this weekend, turning out to participate in a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both Sophie and Joe shared pictures and videos from the protest on Instagram.

"No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter," Sophie captioned her post, which contained two photos and one video clip.

In the first picture in the gallery post, protestors can be seen laying face down in an open, grassy area. The second picture in the set features Sophie, clad in bear-printed pajama pants, a black sweatshirt, and a face mask, holding a sign that reads, "White silence is violence." The IG gallery ends with a video clip from the event, in which Sophie and Joe join other protestors in chanting, "No justice, no peace."

Joe shared a gallery of his own photos and videos from the protest, including a selfie taken by a friend that features him and Sophie together.

Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child this summer and the former Game of Thrones actress is reportedly very pregnant—like eight months pregnant, by some accounts. In mid-February, a source close to the couple told E! News that Sophie was about four months along while another told Us Weekly she was "due in the middle of summer."

The comment section of Sophie's post overflowed with support from fans and friends alike, many of whom seemed to acknowledge the extra challenges participating in public protests in the midst of a pandemic so late in a pregnancy could pose.

YEEEEEEES!! So proud of you babe. I know how hard it is to be out in the world right now and your courage speaks VOLUMES," actress and singer Alexandra Shipp wrote. "I am constantly in awe of your strength! Thank you for this, Queen, I love you an insane amount ❤️"

