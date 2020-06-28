Earlier this week, news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had officially signed with public speaking experts at the Harry Walker Agency.

The couple will reportedly speak on a range of topics, including racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward says Harry and Meghan "will absolutely have to tell some stories about the Royal Family" in their speaking engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal life is starting to take shape. This week, news broke that the couple had signed with public speaking agents Harry Walker Agency. People reports that, through the prestigious public speaking firm, the Sussexes will be booked by "trade associations, corporations and community forums" and will speak on a variety of topics, including "racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns."

According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, that topic list will probably also have to expand to include "steaming cups of royal tea." Seward is a bona fide royal expert herself and has written biographies of prominent royals like Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She doesn't think that the Sussexes will be able to justify their hefty speaking fee if they don't divulge some details about royal life.

"No one wants to pay to hear them sounding off about gender equality and the environment," she told The Mirror. "Harry and Meghan will really have to up their ante, and they will absolutely have to tell some stories about the Royal Family."

Whatever they discuss at their speaking engagements, Harry and Meghan are joining an impressive roster of top tier talent at Harry Walker Agency, whose other clients include Michelle and Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stacey Abrams, Gloria Steinem, Alex Rodriguez, Tina Fey, and Jane Goodall.

