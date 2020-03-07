Nick Jonas Celebrated His First Holi in India with Priyanka Chopra and the Pictures Are Gorgeous

Beautiful, incredible power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in India, celebrating the Hindu festival Holi.

Jonas shared several gorgeous pictures from the occasion, his first time celebrating the Indian tradition, on Instagram. As Jonas noted, he and Chopra are celebrating early, as the two-day festival takes place on March 9-10 this year.

The Holi festival marks the start of spring and is also known as the "festival of colors" thanks to the bright, colorful powders people shower themselves in during the celebration.

"My first Holi! (Five days early)," Jonas captioned a series of pics from the celebration. "So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra"

After sharing several photos of himself and Chopra beaming while covered in colorful powder, Jonas shared a couple of professional portraits and his wife posed for in honor of the occasion.

"She makes me smile a lot. #holi," Jonas captioned the loved-up portraits, taken against a bright pink backdrop.

Chopra shared several Holi pictures of her own, including some of Jonas' colorful shots, which she captioned, "And that's how it's done!"

In addition to sharing another photo from the couple's very pink Holi photoshoot, Chopra shared several taken with family members during the same shoot.

"Holi came early for us this year.. so much fun celebrating it with friends & family back home," Chopra captioned the gallery of family photos. "Thank you @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal for such a fun time. Adore u!"

For anyone unfamiliar with Holi, the festival carries incredible cultural significance.

"Celebration of the various legends associated with Holi reassure the people of the power of the truth as the moral of all these legends is the ultimate victory of good over evil," according to HoliFestival.org.

The website also notes that, while Holi is traditionally a Hindu holiday, it's also become an important secular holiday in India, as well:

"Holi helps to bring the society together and strengthen the secular fabric of our country. For, the festival is celebrated by non-Hindus also as everybody like to be a part of such a colorful and joyous festival. Also, the tradition of the Holi is that even the enemies turn friends on Holi and forget any feeling of hardship that may be present. Besides, on this day people do not differentiate between the rich and poor and everybody celebrate the festival together with a spirit of bonhomie and brotherhood. In the evening people visit friends and relatives and exchange gifts, sweets and greetings. This helps in revitalizing relationships and strengthening emotional bonds between people."

