Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a staycation to the Isles of Scilly, off the southwest coast of England.

The spot's a sentimental one for William—Princess Diana and Prince Charles took him and brother Prince Harry there when they were children.

Locals spotted the Cambridges biking across the island of Tresco.

The Cambridges are on staycation! Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago off the coast of Cornwall in southwest England, as the Mirror reports. An inside source told the paper, "They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry."

Locals have already spotted the royals, as the family went biking on the island of Tresco. And it sounds like they're in excellent spirits: A bystander told the Mirror, "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather." They added, "I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello."

What makes the trip extra special? It's a nostalgic one for William, who vacationed on the Isles of Scilly as a child with parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles and brother Prince Harry. Wonder if he's introducing the Cambridge kids to his favorite childhood spots?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The choice of destination did serve a practical purpose too. Kate and William were reportedly considering a getaway elsewhere in Europe, but chose to stay in the U.K. amid the coronavirus crisis. Current lockdown measures require Brits to quarantine at home for two weeks after visiting particular European countries, and that would be a major problem for the Cambridges, who have recently resumed their public duties as working royals. (Plus, there's the small matter of not traveling during a global pandemic.) Luckily for them, the U.K. is currently experiencing a heatwave—so, much like me, they can simply imagine they're in Spain.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.