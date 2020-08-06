On Tuesday, Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday at home in Los Angeles alongside her husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison. It's the first round of birthdays the family has spent away from Kensington Palace, but that didn't stop them (or the Queen) from celebrating accordingly. After all, Markle made 14-month old Archie his own personal smash cake for his birthday, which I hope he had the best time mushing between his little fingers.

According to Us Weekly, the family had a low-key celebration at home for Meghan's big day. "They spent the day as a family, and in the evening, Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time," said a source close to the couple. "Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation."

Uh, cute! This is when I wish one of them had Instagram, so I could see what it was while also salivating at the idea of a beautiful moist cake I didn't have to make. Speaking of sweet treats, the inside source also revealed Harry," organized a huge chocolate birthday cake, covered in icing sugar and balloons" for the special day.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

When it came to gift-giving, Harry apparently wanted to give Meghan a "personal" gift. "He surprised Meghan with a necklace that he designed," said the source to Us Weekly. "And a framed photograph of the two of them, which he took himself."

The pair are known for giving each other sentimental gifts. Last year for Harry's birthday, Meghan reportedly recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard by setting up a tent with sleeping bags, a cooked dinner, a.k.a the whole nine yards. The country is significant to the couple as it's where they fell in love and was one of the first trips they took together.

So, while the couple kept it small and intimate this year, the source says Meghan plans to throw a "big, glamorous birthday party with all her friends for her 40th next year."

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.