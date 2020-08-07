Today's Top Stories
Serena Williams Shares Dress-Up Pic With Her Daughter—With the Cutest Caption

By Katherine J Igoe
    • The tennis pro captioned the photo, "She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers," while Olympia zips up her dress.

        In the cutest picture Instagram has given us this week (and absolutely what I needed this Friday), Serena Williams shared a sweet, tender moment between her and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams and the two-year-old are engaged in some pretty serious dress-up—look at that concentration!—and she took the time to get serious for a moment about how much love she has for her daughter.

        In the picture, Olympia is zipping up her mom's pretty princess dress (looks like they're both Sleeping Beauty). Williams captioned the photo: "She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers." Um, adorable. Olympia, who has her own Instagram account run by Williams and dad Alexis Ohanian, is absolutely one to follow if you're not doing so already. The two parents are open about their adoration of their daughter, and it's also led to maybe one of the cutest tennis match moments ever. Olympia's at the perfect age where, in Williams' words, "it’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do."

        This is for sure not the first time mom and daughter have been caught twinning: The two played tennis together in matching purple outfits (the cute!!) and have also dressed up as princesses together, including Anna from Frozen/Frozen 2 and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

        Here's the adorable pic:

        This content is imported from Instagram.

        And here are just a few of the recent twinning pics between mom and daughter:

        This content is imported from Instagram.
        View this post on Instagram

        Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)

        A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

        This content is imported from Instagram.
        View this post on Instagram

        Keeping busy

        A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

        This content is imported from Instagram.
        This content is imported from Instagram.

        I CANNOT handle the level of cuteness.

