While the rest of the royal family is hanging out in Scotland at Balmoral Castle, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison, are staying put in California.

A royal source says that Harry is very "upset" to be missing the annual trip, but can't travel to be with his family right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan, on the other hand, is reportedly not bothered by missing the trip and is instead focused on decorating the couple's new home in Montecito, California.

This month, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to visit the Queen. Summer trips to Balmoral are a longstanding royal tradition, but, obviously, not every member of the royal family was able to make it this year.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison, are officially living in California now and, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they aren't able to travel across the Atlantic to be a part of the trip. And, apparently, Harry is not happy about it.

A royal source told In Touch that Harry is "upset" that he's stuck in the United States and "can't make" his family's annual trip to Balmoral. As upset as Harry reportedly is, however, Meghan is reportedly...well, not upset.

"[She] doesn’t feel like she’s missing out," the source said of Meghan's reaction to missing the Balmoral vacay. "She’s been too busy decorating their new Montecito mansion."

By all accounts, the Sussexes were definitely invited to join in the festivities and their absence is purely an issue of timing and circumstances—not evidence of any bad blood or royal feuding. So, at least there's that?

Kayleigh Roberts

