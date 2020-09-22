Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, got a brand new tattoo: his wife's name on his butt.

Koma revealed the cheeky tattoo on Instagram (with artfully positioned peach emojis to dodge the IG censors).

"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek," he captioned the snap.

In fact, Koma's got a series of tattoos dedicated to his wife and their children, 8-year-old Luca and 1-year-old Banks. Earlier this month, he debuted new ink of Trolls character Gristle, who's not only Banks' favorite character from the movie but also happens to be voiced by Koma's best friend, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Last year, meanwhile, Koma revealed an extremely cute tattoo of Luca and Banks' hands. "Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday," he captioned the Instagram post.

Duff and Koma tied the knot last December in a candlelit backyard wedding ceremony. In June, Duff paid tribute to her husband after his 33rd birthday, writing, "I love him because he backs his family so hard...Wears every tie dye item i hand him without even looking at it and makes me a better more thoughtful person everyday. He has such empathy and love for people and it’s the sweetest thing to see how moved he gets by watching old people be affectionate with each other..... forward all mushy old people in love videos his way."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

