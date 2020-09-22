Today's Top Stories
1
In Honor of RBG, Nine Women Reflect on Her Legacy
2
Regina King Wore a Breonna Taylor Shirt to Emmys
3
Make a Statement With an Eye-Popping Ring
4
Yara Shahidi's "Voter" Barbie Doll Is Re-Released
5
Self-Care Products to Treat Yourself To

Hilary Duff's Husband, Matthew Koma, Got Her Name Tattooed on His Butt

Well, isn't this cheeky!

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california october 12 l r hilary duff and matthew koma attend the 5th adopt together baby ball gala on october 12, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by michael kovacgetty images for adopt together
Michael KovacGetty Images
  • Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, got a brand new tattoo: his wife's name on his butt.
  • Koma revealed the cheeky tattoo on Instagram (with artfully positioned peach emojis to dodge the IG censors).
  • "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek," he captioned the snap.

    Truly, what better way is there to declare your undying devotion to your significant other than to drive an inky needle into your delicate flesh, branding their name onto your butt for life? See: Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, who just got a "Hilary" butt tattoo in a lovely cursive script. Revealing the tattoo on Instagram (with some carefully placed peach emojis to conceal the intergluteal cleft), Koma wrote, "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek." And for those unclear about the exact position of the tattoo, he added a helpful location tag: "Butt."

    In fact, Koma's got a series of tattoos dedicated to his wife and their children, 8-year-old Luca and 1-year-old Banks. Earlier this month, he debuted new ink of Trolls character Gristle, who's not only Banks' favorite character from the movie but also happens to be voiced by Koma's best friend, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

    Last year, meanwhile, Koma revealed an extremely cute tattoo of Luca and Banks' hands. "Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday," he captioned the Instagram post.

    Duff and Koma tied the knot last December in a candlelit backyard wedding ceremony. In June, Duff paid tribute to her husband after his 33rd birthday, writing, "I love him because he backs his family so hard...Wears every tie dye item i hand him without even looking at it and makes me a better more thoughtful person everyday. He has such empathy and love for people and it’s the sweetest thing to see how moved he gets by watching old people be affectionate with each other..... forward all mushy old people in love videos his way."


    Related Stories
    See Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Wedding Photos
    Hilary Duff Has Bright Blue Hair Now
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Halle Berry Stuns in a Backless Swimsuit
    The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    'Friends' Will Be Reimagined With All-Black Cast
    Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Held Hands in NYC
    Yara Shahidi's "Voter" Barbie Doll Is Re-Released
    How the Queen Triggered the Sussexes' Departure
    Jennifer Lopez Debuts a Short Curly Bob
    Prince Harry Supports the Gurkha Welfare Trust
    Luna Helped Mom Chrissy Teigen Wash Her Hair
    Lady Gaga Shared Why She "Hated Being Famous"