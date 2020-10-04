Today's Top Stories
1
My Abuser Cyberstalked Me
2
Fashion Test Drive: Ferragamo's Viva Bow Bag
3
The Latest Voting Flex? A Joe Biden Beauty Sponge
4
Chelsea on What Ended Her Friendship With Ivanka
5
The Coziest Vests to Bundle Up In This Fall

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Katie Holmes' Relationship With Emilio Vittolo Reportedly Upset His Mom

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • According to Page Six, Emilio's mom, Lourdes, was "furious" about how her son's relationship with the actress started.
      • Emilio was engaged to designer Rachel Emmons for 18 months just hours before embarking on a very public relationship with Katie and Lourdes reportedly "didn't like how [Emilio] handled" the end of his engagement.

        Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr., have not been shy about their love. The new couple have been photographed holding hands and making out all over New York City since news of their relationship broke early last month.

        According to Page Six, not everyone in Katie and Emilio's inner circle was thrilled when they started dating though. Apparently, the NYC chef's mom, Lourdes, was "furious about the way the whole thing went down," per Page Six's report. The cause of Lourdes' reported fury? Her son had apparently been engaged to designer Rachel Emmons for 18 months when news of his relationship with Katie broke.

        "[Lourdes] thinks she brought him up better than that," a family source told the publication. "She didn’t like how [Emilio] handled this at all."

        Others close to the situation have claimed that things were already rocky between Emilio and Rachel before he connected with Katie though.

        "He and his fiancée were taking it slow, and it wasn’t working out," another source said, adding that Katie is more his typical type than Rachel was. "He likes older women. He dated an older anchor at Fox, and others, so he has a history with older women."

        Clearly, Katie and Emilio are happy with their relationship, in spite of the drama that surrounded its beginnings. The couple were photographed once again this week, holding hands while walking around NYC.

        new york, new york october 01 katie holmes and emilio vitolo jr are seen in soho on october 01, 2020 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
        GothamGetty Images

        For their latest snapped outing, Katie and Emilio wore coordinating outfits. Both wore white t-shirts and sneakers and sported super affordable face masks from Evolvetogether, which are just $8.97 for a pack of seven. Emilio wore the company's basic white NYC mask:

        Courtesy
        nyc - 7 face masks
        evolvetogether.com
        $8.97
        SHOP NOW

        While Katie opted for the black "I am a voter" design:

        Courtesy
        i am a voter - 7 face masks
        evolvetogether.com
        $8.97
        SHOP NOW
        Related Stories
        Sophie Turner Shared Her Personal Pregnancy Pics
        Harry and Meghan Won't Go to the UK for Christmas

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Kate's Uncle Ranted About Harry & Meghan Online
        Michelle Obama Celebrates 28 Years with Barack
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Will & Harry's Rift May Damage the Royals Forever
        Megan Thee Stallion Projects "Protect Black Women"
        Prince Harry Surprises Marathon Runners in L.A.
        Harry and Meghan Won't Go to the UK for Christmas
        Why Prince William Was Upset With Prince Harry
        Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable in Rare IG Photo
        Prince Harry Surprises London Marathon Runners
        The Queen Supposedly Drink Four Cocktails a Day