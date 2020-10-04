At least one person close to Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr., didn't approve of their relationship—at least at the beginning.

According to Page Six, Emilio's mom, Lourdes, was "furious" about how her son's relationship with the actress started.

Emilio was engaged to designer Rachel Emmons for 18 months just hours before embarking on a very public relationship with Katie and Lourdes reportedly "didn't like how [Emilio] handled" the end of his engagement.

Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr., have not been shy about their love. The new couple have been photographed holding hands and making out all over New York City since news of their relationship broke early last month.

According to Page Six, not everyone in Katie and Emilio's inner circle was thrilled when they started dating though. Apparently, the NYC chef's mom, Lourdes, was "furious about the way the whole thing went down," per Page Six's report. The cause of Lourdes' reported fury? Her son had apparently been engaged to designer Rachel Emmons for 18 months when news of his relationship with Katie broke.

"[Lourdes] thinks she brought him up better than that," a family source told the publication. "She didn’t like how [Emilio] handled this at all."

Others close to the situation have claimed that things were already rocky between Emilio and Rachel before he connected with Katie though.

"He and his fiancée were taking it slow, and it wasn’t working out," another source said, adding that Katie is more his typical type than Rachel was. "He likes older women. He dated an older anchor at Fox, and others, so he has a history with older women."

Clearly, Katie and Emilio are happy with their relationship, in spite of the drama that surrounded its beginnings. The couple were photographed once again this week, holding hands while walking around NYC.

For their latest snapped outing, Katie and Emilio wore coordinating outfits. Both wore white t-shirts and sneakers and sported super affordable face masks from Evolvetogether, which are just $8.97 for a pack of seven. Emilio wore the company's basic white NYC mask:

While Katie opted for the black "I am a voter" design:

